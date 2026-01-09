News donald trump maria corina machado Nobel peace prize

Donald Trump says he’d accept a hand me down Nobel Peace Prize from Machado and these 16 replies won’t give peace a chance

Saul Hutson. Updated January 9th, 2026

As federal agents charge through America’s cities shooting innocent citizens/eliminating dangerous leftwing revolutionaries (delete as applicable) Donald Trump has peace on his mind.

More specifically, peace prizes. No, not the pretend football one, the Big One.

The President continues to harp on how many wars he’s stopped — by his count, that’s eight and a quarter right now — and how deserving he is of the Nobel Peace Prize.

He’d even stoop so low as to accept the award from Venezuelan opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado, if she offered it.

The fact that he can’t even make such a pathetic plea without attacking the country where the award is based proves just how incapable he is of being civil even for a minute.

Trump seems to think that complaining on every media platform on the planet is how you earn a Nobel Peace Prize.

His willingness to do so has certainly generated attention on the internet. Just not in the way he wants.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2