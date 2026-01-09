Donald Trump says he’d accept a hand me down Nobel Peace Prize from Machado and these 16 replies won’t give peace a chance

News donald trump maria corina machado Nobel peace prize

As federal agents charge through America’s cities shooting innocent citizens/eliminating dangerous leftwing revolutionaries (delete as applicable) Donald Trump has peace on his mind.

More specifically, peace prizes. No, not the pretend football one, the Big One.

The President continues to harp on how many wars he’s stopped — by his count, that’s eight and a quarter right now — and how deserving he is of the Nobel Peace Prize.

He’d even stoop so low as to accept the award from Venezuelan opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado, if she offered it.

unspeakably pathetic stuff from Trump here as he says he’d be honored to accept María Corina Machado’s Nobel Prize if she wants to give it up to him pic.twitter.com/AhLvnBqRAO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 9, 2026

The fact that he can’t even make such a pathetic plea without attacking the country where the award is based proves just how incapable he is of being civil even for a minute.

Trump seems to think that complaining on every media platform on the planet is how you earn a Nobel Peace Prize.

His willingness to do so has certainly generated attention on the internet. Just not in the way he wants.

1.

Never, ever again may anyone joke about Millennials/Zs and participation ribbons. https://t.co/U56NnhTpqT — Glen E. McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) January 9, 2026

2.

It’s like when the factory worker in Willy Wonka found the golden ticket and Veruca Salt immediately swiped it and was like “IT’S MINE, I FOUND THE GOLDEN TICKET” https://t.co/KUgvn6CVGO — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) January 9, 2026

3.

What a pathetic shameless piece of shit. — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) January 9, 2026

4.

Was this his plan the whole time? He should realize she can’t just give him the award. Even if she physically gives him the award she would still be the official winner. It’s like buying someone’s Olympic gold medal. https://t.co/LTuqUfz4eS — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) January 9, 2026

5.

This is the most pathetic minute or so I’ve watched in a long time. And that’s saying something. https://t.co/IS6uRXv4Y5 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 9, 2026

6.

She should mess with his head and give him a fake Nobel Prize made out of cardboard, macaroni, and gold paint. pic.twitter.com/l2MjMbdWQw — Mark Strauss (@MarkDStrauss) January 9, 2026

7.

The scariest part, this isn’t a persona…it is actually who he is and what he believes. Terrifyingly little insight. Giving power to someone like this just amplifies the narcissist traits and is as we are seeing very dangerous. — Dr Dan Goyal (@danielgoyal) January 9, 2026

8.