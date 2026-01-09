JD Vance took aim at CNN’s reporting of the ICE killing of a Minnesota mum and CNN bit back in magnificent style

US CNN ice JD Vance

It’s always tempting fate to imagine that you could never think any less of JD Vance, and today the VP has been busy scrabbling way, way under the very low bar we had already set for him.

Vance has been attacking all and sundry – mostly the media, obviously – for even daring to suggest that Minnesota mum Renee Nicole Good might have been wrongly killed in cold blood by an ICE officer far exceeding their powers and responsibility.

Specifically, he took aim at CNN, taking time out from a press conference to read what the news network had said about the tragedy.

BREAKING: JD Vance SLAMS the media for not adopting the Administration’s bullshit narrative that the woman ICE killed was a terrorist: “That woman is part of a broader left wing network to dox, assault, and make it impossible for ICE to do its job.” F*ck you, JD Vance. pic.twitter.com/LhWbI9qCjU — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 8, 2026

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because CNN took the opportunity to bite back, and they did it in some style.

CNN: We are listening there to VP JD Vance, who vehemently blamed Renee Nicole Good for her own death pic.twitter.com/yoObhsvTCF — Acyn (@Acyn) January 8, 2026

An extra powerful take, that. Bravo CNN and presenter Brianna Keilar.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

1.

If they will murder a U.S. citizen in broad daylight in front of dozens of people filming it, and lie about it, imagine what they are doing to immigrants in detention when no one is watching, that we never hear about. https://t.co/HL1gTGhclM — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) January 8, 2026

2.

It’s like the abuser who blames the victim. — The Resistor Sister®️♥️ (@the_resistor) January 8, 2026

3.

Disgusting man. Wonder how Usha feels today. https://t.co/wV5vpDkhSv — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 8, 2026

4.

Heaven help us. Vance is worse than Trump. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) January 8, 2026

5.

Oh man, I miss Mike Pence… https://t.co/MQ53aYScOH — Sofia B. Kinzinger (@sofiakinzinger) January 8, 2026

6.

Good for CNN not accepting that narrative — Rob Cotta (@robob280) January 8, 2026

7.

8.

despicable. vile. evil. seriously, Webster’s Dictionary, we need more adjectives, stat! — Just gonna leave this right here… (@lulubelle001) January 8, 2026

9.

CNN directly characterizes Vice President JD Vance’s remarks about Renee Nicole Good, a Minneapolis mother of three, as ‘blaming the victim,’ telling viewers his comments placed responsibility for the shooting on the victim herself. @Acyn

pic.twitter.com/SP8wFsA6uX — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) January 8, 2026

Indeed, because that’s precisely what he did.

To conclude …

Thank God @brikeilarcnn is still out there dropping truth bombs. https://t.co/eSujJPhLXy pic.twitter.com/rPZV1WRJhY — Sane Constitutionalist RGV (@ConservativeRGV) January 9, 2026

Source @Acyn