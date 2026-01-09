US CNN ice JD Vance

JD Vance took aim at CNN’s reporting of the ICE killing of a Minnesota mum and CNN bit back in magnificent style

John Plunkett. Updated January 9th, 2026

It’s always tempting fate to imagine that you could never think any less of JD Vance, and today the VP has been busy scrabbling way, way under the very low bar we had already set for him.

Vance has been attacking all and sundry – mostly the media, obviously – for even daring to suggest that Minnesota mum Renee Nicole Good might have been wrongly killed in cold blood by an ICE officer far exceeding their powers and responsibility.

Specifically, he took aim at CNN, taking time out from a press conference to read what the news network had said about the tragedy.

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because CNN took the opportunity to bite back, and they did it in some style.

An extra powerful take, that. Bravo CNN and presenter Brianna Keilar.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Indeed, because that’s precisely what he did.

To conclude …

READ MORE

The American media finally bit back at JD Vance and his totally on-brand response didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them

Source @Acyn