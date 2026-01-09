The American media finally bit back at JD Vance and his totally on-brand response didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them

US ice JD Vance

Almost as shocking as the fatal killing by an ICE officer of Renee Nicole Good has been the blanket insistence by the White House, from Donald Trump down, that it was somehow an act of self defence in response to a clear and present danger.

And yet all the videos of the incident all over social media suggest nothing of the sort. And yet vice president JD Vance went on doubling down in front of the assembled America media on Thursday (if you can get past even the first few seconds of this then you are a better person than us).

HOLY CRAP. JD VANCE IS LIVID! “Everybody repeating the lie this is some innocent woman out for a drive in MN – YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELVES. EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU.” “What that headline leaves out is the fact that that very ICE officer nearly had his life ENDED,… pic.twitter.com/eGGZR6qArh — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 8, 2026

And we mention it because some members of the press simply were keen to share the evidence of their own eyes, and thank goodness for that.

And Vance’s response didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them.

HOLY COW: JD Vance completely loses it during the press conference as the media refuses to buy his bullshit and keep pressing him on the facts. This isn’t leadership. He’s a thin-skinned wannabe who collapses the second his lies don’t land. He is totally unfit to be president. pic.twitter.com/qFlKChsdJW — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 8, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

He didn’t “lose it” because the press was rude —

he lost it because the press wouldn’t submit. Same questions.

Same facts.

And Vance — thin-skinned, brittle, desperate — starts cracking like cheap glass. Because authoritarians don’t fear criticism.

They fear follow-ups. You… https://t.co/wn3uM3ClM5 — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) January 8, 2026

2.

3.

Can we all agree that JD Vance is a liar and an asshole? pic.twitter.com/FQtVlP0r1Q — Nurses Against Dick Pics. (@ClaudetteGGibs1) January 8, 2026

4.

I never thought I would see someone with thinner skin than Trumplethinskin.

But here you go https://t.co/3qJDRpRnjN — Mr. Spock (Commentary) (@SpockResists) January 9, 2026

5.

This is an outrageous and shameful response to what happened yesterday. https://t.co/2oxbaOoRle — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) January 8, 2026

6.

JD Vance supports murdering American citizens. He’s made that perfectly clear today. If he’s willing to defend the murder of Renee Good, he would defend your murder, too. https://t.co/Ngk9FGhiy9 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 8, 2026

7.

This is why I want them to impeach trump. Can you imagine this guy having to deal with world leaders who’d make him crumble by just looking him in the couch-fucking eye? — Haou (@MechaEmperor) January 9, 2026

8.

Genuinely, who is buying this shit https://t.co/h3pZGWJbif — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) January 8, 2026

9.

Keep pressing, keep asking the questions, keep telling him that the card didn’t strike the officer. Make him lie over and over and over again. Until he walks away. — Brandon Cockrell (@weezerc) January 8, 2026

To conclude …

What a sick, demented bastard. A mother is dead, and this dickhead is making her part of his 2028 campaign platform 24 hours later. https://t.co/uh6lHzsl8y — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 8, 2026

Source @CalltoActivism