US ice JD Vance

The American media finally bit back at JD Vance and his totally on-brand response didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them

John Plunkett. Updated January 9th, 2026

Almost as shocking as the fatal killing by an ICE officer of Renee Nicole Good has been the blanket insistence by the White House, from Donald Trump down, that it was somehow an act of self defence in response to a clear and present danger.

And yet all the videos of the incident all over social media suggest nothing of the sort. And yet vice president JD Vance went on doubling down in front of the assembled America media on Thursday (if you can get past even the first few seconds of this then you are a better person than us).

And we mention it because some members of the press simply were keen to share the evidence of their own eyes, and thank goodness for that.

And Vance’s response didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them.

And these people surely said it best.

To conclude …

