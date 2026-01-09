Politics donald trump Jonathan Pie

Jonathan Pie on Donald Trump and the end of the world as we know it is 5 minutes exceptionally well spent

John Plunkett. Updated January 9th, 2026

To the world of Jonathan Pie now, who’s had to hit the ground running in 2026 with several months worth of news agenda crammed into the first week of the year.

And his take on Trump, Venuezuela, Greenland and everything else – basically the end of the world order – is five minutes exceptionally well spent.

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

Took us right back what Pie had to say when Trump was returned to the White House for a second term. Simply epic stuff.

Source @JonathanPieNews