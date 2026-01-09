Jonathan Pie on Donald Trump and the end of the world as we know it is 5 minutes exceptionally well spent

Politics donald trump Jonathan Pie

To the world of Jonathan Pie now, who’s had to hit the ground running in 2026 with several months worth of news agenda crammed into the first week of the year.

And his take on Trump, Venuezuela, Greenland and everything else – basically the end of the world order – is five minutes exceptionally well spent.

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

This guy is my favorite News Reporter now just tells it like it is https://t.co/kLDpDt05NT — Bryan Knows Best (@BryanSmithers1) January 9, 2026

Outstanding, as usual. Thank you. — Ian Kippen (@IanKippen) January 8, 2026

What a week.. for American followers.. https://t.co/b9oq9ceoDz — Simon McCoy (@SimonMcCoyTV) January 8, 2026

Gold. Absolute gold. — Adam (@ackwhacker) January 8, 2026

This is actually a quite nuanced analysis. Yes, we are in that much trouble already… https://t.co/vrJHdORQBF — Alain Hofman (@AlainHofman) January 9, 2026

Mate, that was absolutely brilliant and then some. Btw, there are equivalent twats in Mexico calling for the same kind of intervention/fuckwittery. What a week indeed. — Alfonso Araujo (@Alf_ArGzz) January 9, 2026

Jonathan Pie brings some humor on the insanity of modern day America. He brilliantly blends British analogies and politics with a detailed understanding of Trumps hypocrisy. Savagely funny. https://t.co/yoQc7L2YK1 — Euan Ross (@KiltedCarpenter) January 9, 2026

Accurate assessment. — Vladi (@Vladi12) January 8, 2026

Took us right back what Pie had to say when Trump was returned to the White House for a second term. Simply epic stuff.

Trump wins the White House. Again.

The Democrats blew it. Again.

A depressing yet predictable result. pic.twitter.com/YAGfv2SAmd — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) November 6, 2024

