A Maga YouTuber’s attempted gotcha over the lack of diversity at ‘No Kings’ really didn’t go how he expected

US MAGA no kings

Self-identified investigator and political commentator Nate Friedman is mostly known for interviewing the public about their voting intentions.

The right-wing, anti-immigration, anti-woke influencer turned up at the New York No Kings march on Saturday, where he asked one protestor about the lack of diversity in the crowd.

The first part of her answer left him temporarily speechless. The second part finished the job.

CW: reference to self-harm

A right-wing provocateur showed up to the No Kings rally today trying to bait protesters. He picked the wrong one. Watch what happens when you come with gotcha questions and meet someone who actually knows what they’re talking about. This is what informed, peaceful protest… pic.twitter.com/0ROHPrlw98 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) March 29, 2026

Obviously the online Trump cultists were left spluttering about how he’d owned her – but those without the blood cut off to their brains by their red caps cheered the woman’s response.

1.

Everyone needs to stop what they’re doing and watch this video. “It seems like there’s a lack of diversity here today, and it’s mostly people who look like you and me, and I just…?” This lady’s response is pic.twitter.com/9YnHxZ523r — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) March 29, 2026

2.

Protect this auntie at all costs. pic.twitter.com/yG6uE6f3l0 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 30, 2026

3.

God bless that lady! She gets it! ICE is everywhere, and here in MD, many police are angry about a new law banning 287 (g) agreements with ICE. The local county police endorsed the Republican candidate for Governor in the last race. So no, I didn't attend a protest today. — Leia (@TheSWPrincess) March 29, 2026

4.

That red hat fuck thought he was going to “get a liberal”. Her answers are pic.twitter.com/PSggrqihBC — ℒℯℴℯ (@lenore4evrmore) March 30, 2026

5.

6.

This is How to Be An Ally 101 for white people #BlackLivesMatter #NoKings https://t.co/FB2h2n2WmD — Tara Dublin, Rock Star Author & Political Savant (@taradublinrocks) March 29, 2026

7.

BooYah!!! This lady really schooled this guy. BooYah!!! https://t.co/jPwy86vk1i — Willie Ross Jr. Knee Deep (@RossKneeDeep) March 30, 2026

8.

he was gooped by Granny! I love her so much — Pithy Galore (@Pithy_Galore) March 29, 2026

9.

Love her! Fuck him! https://t.co/fC1vtpVApF — You dont have to call me darling, darling (@hskrfan69) March 29, 2026

10.

If only more people understood this. https://t.co/IanwW8z0iD — Tracy aka TLC4KNDPPL️ (@tlc4sam2) March 29, 2026

11.

This

This is how it's done.

Use your privilege to protect people who don't have it! https://t.co/OiLnxt3DIi — Susan♀️ (@ifudontlike2bad) March 30, 2026

12.

Get this queen a podcast, and I will subscribe! https://t.co/Ol628DcSxJ — Rob Pasbani (@RobPasbani) March 30, 2026

13.

Why is it that everytime these idiots try to rage bait older democrats they get put in their place yet when the same thing happens at MAGA Sally's it's the dumbest possible answer you could imagine. https://t.co/xBT2Ub9b9u — Boshi (@BAYCBoshi) March 29, 2026

14.

Imagine thinking you’re doing something here. Nate, sit back while we do all of the heavy lifting. Eventually, you’ll have to find another Jerry springer job. Grandpa Epstein will never notice you. i cOnfRoNtEd a nO kInGs pRoTeStOr pic.twitter.com/AHfnIqQ8eH — TPBlue (@TPBlue4) March 29, 2026

15.

A few people had this question for Friedman

Did I miss the video where you confront the Republican Party for their lack of diversity in government? — Elon’s Musk (@jaydblair) March 29, 2026

READ MORE

37 brilliant signs from the weekend’s massive anti-Trump No Kings protests in the US

Source Nate Friedman Image Screengrab