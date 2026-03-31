US MAGA no kings

A Maga YouTuber’s attempted gotcha over the lack of diversity at ‘No Kings’ really didn’t go how he expected

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 31st, 2026

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Self-identified investigator and political commentator Nate Friedman is mostly known for interviewing the public about their voting intentions.

The right-wing, anti-immigration, anti-woke influencer turned up at the New York No Kings march on Saturday, where he asked one protestor about the lack of diversity in the crowd.

The first part of her answer left him temporarily speechless. The second part finished the job.

CW: reference to self-harm

Obviously the online Trump cultists were left spluttering about how he’d owned her – but those without the blood cut off to their brains by their red caps cheered the woman’s response.

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A few people had this question for Friedman

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Source Nate Friedman Image Screengrab