Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

It’s the second week of January, yet a glance at the news makes it feel as though 2026 has been here for months. While we have no magic wand to make the bleak news any better, or a magic money tree to pay to escape it, we can give you a few laughs for the next couple of minutes.

If you spot a new account you like, show them some love.

1.

Me when I'm told a parcel is coming by Evri #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/DHOJDeNRT5 — Jono Read (@jonoread) January 4, 2026

2.

Y’all ever been catfished by a parking spot? Go to pull in and boom there’s a Fiat 500 — Stelynn (@Lifeofstelynn) January 3, 2026

3.

Me at a wine tasting: “yeah it tastes like wine” — Definitely Nick (@other_st_nick) January 4, 2026

4.

brain: hey me: brain: doing the washing up are you me: well yeah you can see that brain: hey remember Will Gompertz, the BBC's arts critic from 2009 to 2021 me: what? why brain: literally zero reason. anyway bye — BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) January 4, 2026

5.

“jesus died for your sins” low key embarrassing. imagine dying because i ate a whole can of pringles in one sitting — trash jones (@jzux) January 5, 2026

6.

If Microsoft Edge is brave enough to ask to be

your default browser, you can be brave enough to ask that girl out. — Wise (@trikcode) January 4, 2026

7.

sure the future turned out to be stupid and horrible beyond my wildest imagination but on the bright side I can answer my calls with my watch like a Spy Kid — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) January 4, 2026

8.

My mom is a prosecutor and every year she brings up the fact that Mother's Day is the day with the lowest crime. I think that says a lot about how many moms commit crimes throughout the year, but can't that day because they're too busy being celebrated. — sirhighbreed (@sirhighbreed) January 6, 2026

9.

Why do parents only announce their baby’s weight when it’s born? You never hear them say…….. Happy 30th birthday Steve, 18 stone, aren’t you a big boy now. — Dave † (@daveguitarjones) January 4, 2026

10.

Remember pen pals? Basically tweeting, but it took a month and your mum read it. — Tashy McTashface (@TashP351) January 6, 2026

11.

Applied for a new bank account but the ID verification part glitched and loaded my phone camera with a fish eye lens so there was no way my face could fit the oval unless it was like this pic.twitter.com/L7IimsZX2i — jacques (@flamencolambada) January 7, 2026

12.