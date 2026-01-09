People have been sharing what they’ve been genetically blessed with? – 17 biological advantages to turn the rest of us green with envy

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Everyone has their pros and cons, and when it comes to the body these buffs can seem more obvious.

This prompted English_R0se to ask the good folks at r/AskReddit to share what they’ve been genetically blessed with, and they even got the ball rolling with their own suggestion:

‘Watching a TikTok of someone complaining about their wisdom tooth pain made me realise that at 30 I’ve always had perfect teeth and never had any pain, have all 4 wisdom teeth that grew in perfectly fine. Never had toothaches. Consistently get told by my dentist that I have the cleanest and straightest teeth she’s ever seen. I’ve never had braces. Also get complimented how white and perfect my teeth are – never had whitening and drink tons of coffee. I’ve never had a cavity. On the flip side, my eyesight is quite poor, very short sighted and I need to wear glasses and contacts every day but it’s not that bad. Curious to hear yours :)’

How many of these top replies do you identify with?

‘A kind soul and a gentle heart. ‘Oh, and a massive cock.’

-electact

‘Long eyelashes ‘A small and aesthetic thing but still get all warm inside when people compliment me on them.’

-hagainsth

‘I have really clear skin. Barely get any spots, didn’t have acne as a teen, no scarring.’

-notanadultyadult

‘A really nice shade of ginger hair’

-Live-Guidance7244

‘High fertility – very easy to get pregnant. I can’t even imagine the pain some couples go through trying to conceive or bring a child to full term, it’s heartbreaking. I wish I could give my fertility to someone that needs it more!’

-DoItForTheTea

‘I’m good at public speaking. Always did the best presentations at school, have done a lot of Best Man’s speeches, my own wedding speech, and several toasts for people, and it’s always been exciting and fun. I can make people laugh, make people cry, and I’m good at making my voice carry across a room. ‘I once went to a local business networking event (at 7am) and had to do a completely unplanned and impromptu speech in front of 50 strangers. And I loved every second of it. ‘But I’m also a pale, specky git, of average height and with a fairly rubbish bench press. So being good at words was really my only chance at procreating. The genetic gods giveth and the genetic gods taketh away.’

-PlatformFeeling8451

‘My mum always said I have an iron stomach, stomach bugs, food poisoning etc is just not something I struggle with.’

-Gloomy_Custard_3914

‘Good hearing. People are always complaining that they can’t hear other people when they talk from other rooms, can’t hear them when they mumble and can’t hear the dialogue on the TV. ‘I do not encounter these problems. Those mosquito machines are a bit annoying, I am way over 25 and can still hear them.’

-DarknessIsFleeting

