This pitch perfect Canadian spoof of Donald Trump’s ICE is the touch of joy your soul deserves after the longest week

Life canada nice parody

It’s amazing the difference just one letter can make.

America’s neighbors to the north just put the United States to shame with a spot-on spoof of ICE.

The Twitter feed @AntiTrumpCanada dropped a video showing what it would be like if ICE agents were actually NICE agents. And it’s a proper thing of wonder.

N.I.C.E.

Be more like Canada pic.twitter.com/ivqkcMLKsB — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) January 9, 2026

A+. No notes. Pitch perfect antidote to the idiocy spreading across America right now.

The pure joy of everyone who engages with the agent proves that people can get along and be happy. Humans can engage with each other and connect and spread joy. Be nice to someone and they’ll be nice to you. What a concept, huh.

The joy spread from the real world to the social media world.

1.

Fucking brilliant. Loved it. Happily reposted. — Canuck 1963 (@1963Canuck) January 9, 2026

2.

Hilarious. And deeply nice. Thank the Lord, or whoever it is, for Canada! — Anthony Warwick-Ching (@AntWarwick) January 9, 2026

3.

4.

Canadians, not fond of Trump. But they love Americans. https://t.co/BY04a18fM7 — Ron Kampeas (@kampeas) January 9, 2026

5.

That’s always how I am welcome in Canada One of the last time I arrived at Toronto’s Pearson, the border agent switched to French when he saw my passport then wished me “a Merry Christmas and a very nice stay in Canada”, all with a big smile — Jean-Paul Audouy (@jpaudouy) January 9, 2026

6.