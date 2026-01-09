Life canada nice parody

This pitch perfect Canadian spoof of Donald Trump’s ICE is the touch of joy your soul deserves after the longest week

Saul Hutson. Updated January 9th, 2026

It’s amazing the difference just one letter can make.

America’s neighbors to the north just put the United States to shame with a spot-on spoof of ICE.

The Twitter feed @AntiTrumpCanada dropped a video showing what it would be like if ICE agents were actually NICE agents. And it’s a proper thing of wonder.

A+. No notes. Pitch perfect antidote to the idiocy spreading across America right now.

The pure joy of everyone who engages with the agent proves that people can get along and be happy. Humans can engage with each other and connect and spread joy. Be nice to someone and they’ll be nice to you. What a concept, huh.

The joy spread from the real world to the social media world.

