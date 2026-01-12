‘Which jobs are 100% safe from AI?’ – 22 professions to get into if you don’t want your work stolen by computers

Life AI r/AskReddit

Despite what we have been reassured by its techbro overlords, AI is a bit of a worry. Whether you’re a woman who has non-consensually ‘stripped’ by Grok or a graphic designer who has lost all their work thanks to AI ‘art’, it appears to be more of a hindrance to society than the help it was promised to be.

However, there are some things AI will never be able to do, or not for a long time yet. User Any-Hamster-3189 posted this question on the AskReddit page:

Which jobs are 100% safe from AI?

And lots of people chipped in with jobs that will be safe from Elon Musk and his pals, like these…

1.

‘I’m a hairdresser, I don’t expect to be replaced by AI anytime soon. That said, it does make our lives a little more frustrating, considering the number of people who bring us AI generated images of hairstyles that are physically impossible.’

–mikeydoodledandy

2.

‘I’d like to see AI wax coochies and booties as well as I do.’

–cloudchronicle

3.

‘Farrier – I doubt clankers will ever be changing horseshoes.’

–Voltae

4.

‘Read this somewhere but — sperm donor.’

–a_sliceoflife

5.

‘Undertakers – the only things guaranteed in life is death and taxes. AI can do taxes.’

–evantotis93

6.

‘And on that note the wrestling industry is also safe.’

–keiye

7.

‘I work in building engineering / construction. Until clients can articulate what they want by themselves, I’m not worried. So much of my job is translating their needs into what that means for a building and the services (elec, HVAC, lighting, plumbing, etc) that go into it.

Plus I’ve seen what AI does with floor plans. It’s terrible at applying standards and physical limitations of materials to a design and we are a long way from it being able to build a building. 3D print the walls, yes, but again, the services are much more intricate.’

–lightetc

8.

‘Paramedic. They may drive the bus, but they’re not lifting Grandma from between the toilet and tub.’

–hippocratical

9.

‘Nursing. AI is being incorporated and we even have happy little robots that bring stuff up from pharmacy, but they get delayed because a$$hole boomers (and very occasionally children) stand in front of them because they think it’s funny.

I would super like to see AI clean up a c-diff explosion. I would be fluffing DELIGHTED for AI to take that part of my job.’

–the_siren_song

10.

‘Politicians. They will never give up their jobs to AI.’

–Loot-Era

11.

‘Theatre is dying but not dead. There will always be a subset of humans that want to see other humans perform difficult and engaging things live instead of generated avatars on a screen. So stage actors, musicians, athletes, comics, and more are going to stick around.’

–Turkstache