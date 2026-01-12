Donald Trump set the bar for use of ‘deadly force’ so low it shocked even seasoned Trump watchers – 15 totally on-point responses

Politics donald trump ice Minneapolis

If you’re waiting for the White House to issue a humane response to the senseless killing of Renee Good, don’t hold your breath.

First the White House trotted out anyone except Donald Trump for their takes on the ICE murder in Minneapolis. That went poorly.

JD Vance, Kristi Noem, Karoline Leavitt, and more went public with a coordinated attack to rewrite what we all saw on video.

But now, the big guy himself offered up his opinion. Not surprisingly, he made everything worse.

Q: “Do you believe that deadly force was necessary?” Trump: “It was highly disrespectful of law enforcement. The woman and her friend were highly disrespectful of law enforcement…Law enforcement should not be in a position where they have to put up with this stuff.” pic.twitter.com/2lp825r0Pn — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) January 12, 2026

The man has made a career out of never backing down, so Trump blaming the victim and doubling down shouldn’t be a surprise.

But reading between the lines here, or just reading the lines in very plain sight, means the United States is run by someone who thinks it’s ok to shoot and kill someone for being “disrespectful.” The same someone who pardoned anyone associated with the violent attack on the nation’s Capitol five years ago.

Not great!

People online aren’t all that enthused, either.

Trump’s line is that disrespect to law enforcement is punishable by death. Impeach and remove. This is not tolerable. https://t.co/nKtG8OVMyF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 12, 2026

‘Disrespect’ is now a capital crime? — Barbara Slavin (@barbaraslavin1) January 12, 2026

If you’re a cop and someone’s mean to you, you can shoot them? — The Political HQ (@ThePoliticalHQ) January 12, 2026

So in Trump’s America, if you disrespect law enforcement you deserve to die https://t.co/er9MPap7Xa — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) January 12, 2026

