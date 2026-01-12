Politics donald trump ice Minneapolis

Donald Trump set the bar for use of ‘deadly force’ so low it shocked even seasoned Trump watchers – 15 totally on-point responses

Saul Hutson. Updated January 12th, 2026

If you’re waiting for the White House to issue a humane response to the senseless killing of Renee Good, don’t hold your breath.

First the White House trotted out anyone except Donald Trump for their takes on the ICE murder in Minneapolis. That went poorly.

JD Vance, Kristi Noem, Karoline Leavitt, and more went public with a coordinated attack to rewrite what we all saw on video.

But now, the big guy himself offered up his opinion. Not surprisingly, he made everything worse.

The man has made a career out of never backing down, so Trump blaming the victim and doubling down shouldn’t be a surprise.

But reading between the lines here, or just reading the lines in very plain sight, means the United States is run by someone who thinks it’s ok to shoot and kill someone for being “disrespectful.” The same someone who pardoned anyone associated with the violent attack on the nation’s Capitol five years ago.

Not great!

People online aren’t all that enthused, either.

