US donald trump kristi noem

If ever 15 seconds totally nailed the state of Trump’s White House right now then it’s this jaw-dropping Q&A with his homeland security chief, Kristi Noem

John Plunkett. Updated January 12th, 2026

We’re only a couple of weeks into the new year and such have been the exploits of Donald Trump’s White House that we’re already getting nostalgic for 2025.

And of all Donald Trump’s cabinet of no talents, it’s homeland security chief Kristi Noem who has really struck out on her own as the leading contender to be the no talentest of all.

With all her extraordinary proclamations around the fatal shooting by ICE officers of a mum in Minnesota, this clip of Trump’s homeland security boss just went wildly viral. And not for the first time either.

The whole clip is nearly a minute but it’s really only the first 15 seconds that need bother you here. And if ever a 15 seconds nailed the state of Trump’s White House and the people in charge of America right now, it’s surely this.

