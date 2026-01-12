If ever 15 seconds totally nailed the state of Trump’s White House right now then it’s this jaw-dropping Q&A with his homeland security chief, Kristi Noem

US donald trump kristi noem

We’re only a couple of weeks into the new year and such have been the exploits of Donald Trump’s White House that we’re already getting nostalgic for 2025.

And of all Donald Trump’s cabinet of no talents, it’s homeland security chief Kristi Noem who has really struck out on her own as the leading contender to be the no talentest of all.

With all her extraordinary proclamations around the fatal shooting by ICE officers of a mum in Minnesota, this clip of Trump’s homeland security boss just went wildly viral. And not for the first time either.

The whole clip is nearly a minute but it’s really only the first 15 seconds that need bother you here. And if ever a 15 seconds nailed the state of Trump’s White House and the people in charge of America right now, it’s surely this.

Kristi Noem: “We can’t trust our government anymore.” Bash: “You are the government.” Noem: “Yes, that’s what I’m saying.”pic.twitter.com/J3JqAQFv0F — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 11, 2026

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

One of the coolest things about right-wingers is you can tell just by looking at them that they’re genuinely just stupid people lol https://t.co/rg4TC5Vr9Y — AthletesInSpace (@AthletesInSpace) January 11, 2026

Botox is temporary. But stupidity is forever. — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 11, 2026

How in God’s name did this woman get a position in your government? — LaGeneraless (@lageneraless) January 11, 2026

The amount of freudian slips these people have is wild. — Mason Aston (@MasonRothschild) January 11, 2026

Girl, you are one turnip short of a veg box. — tern (@1goodtern) January 11, 2026

First honest thing she’s said since she’s been there.. — _ Imposter_ (@Imposter_Edits) January 11, 2026

