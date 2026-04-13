US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump is punishing Iran for blockading the Strait of Hormuz by blockading the Strait of Hormuz, if you were wondering how stupid the timeline could get

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 13th, 2026

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In a move that could be described as one-dimensional chess, the US has countered the Iranian blockade of the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz by *checks notes* threatening to blockade the Strait of Hormuz.

If you thought it was an SNL skit that had fooled the public, sadly not – but we get where you’re coming from. Here’s the proof.

We don’t expect you to read Trump’s entire preamble, so here’s the tl;dr version – ‘I can’t get my own way, so I’m going to do something really stupid.’

Trump has repeatedly insisted that this spectacular foot-shooting exercise would have UK involvement.

Oh!

Donald Trump lying about the war and whose support he has? Surely not! He confirmed to reporters that it was his idea.

Yeah, genius. We’d guessed.

Anyway, here’s the internet’s collective facepalm.

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