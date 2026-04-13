Politics benefits universal credit

A multimillionaire entrepreneur claimed that Universal Credit is worth £135k per year, and was satisfyingly fact-checked into next week – 17 frank call-outs

David Harris. Updated April 13th, 2026

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Rob Moore is a British entrepreneur, property investor and public speaker.

Despite being a multimillionaire owning properties with hundreds of tenants paying him rent, Rob likes nothing better than taking to Twitter and having a pop at the benefits system designed to help people less well off than him.

It doesn’t matter to Rob, though, if his arguments turn out to be utter codswallop. Here he is railing against Universal Credit in a post that was subsequently given a Community Note on account of it being a load of nonsense.

Despite the Note and the hundreds of replies calling him out, Rob’s not the kind of person to let facts get in the way of his arguments and so the post remains undeleted.

Here it is.

Er …what?

Betty White looking confused, with lots of maths symbols and equations flying around.

Here’s a choice selection of the replies.

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