A multimillionaire entrepreneur claimed that Universal Credit is worth £135k per year, and was satisfyingly fact-checked into next week – 17 frank call-outs

Politics benefits universal credit

Rob Moore is a British entrepreneur, property investor and public speaker.

Despite being a multimillionaire owning properties with hundreds of tenants paying him rent, Rob likes nothing better than taking to Twitter and having a pop at the benefits system designed to help people less well off than him.

It doesn’t matter to Rob, though, if his arguments turn out to be utter codswallop. Here he is railing against Universal Credit in a post that was subsequently given a Community Note on account of it being a load of nonsense.

Despite the Note and the hundreds of replies calling him out, Rob’s not the kind of person to let facts get in the way of his arguments and so the post remains undeleted.

Here it is.

You need to earn 135 grand a year in the U.K. to take home the same monthly pay as someone receiving full Universal Credit (£6,142/month) How can this be? — Rob Moore (@robprogressive) April 6, 2026

Er …what?

Here’s a choice selection of the replies.

1.

Complete and utter bollocks but you already knew that. There is a great Geordie expression. Go boil ya heed. — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) April 6, 2026

2.

£6k is roughly what you get for a whole year on UC, you lying twat. But please, feel free to rely on it because you're too ill and in pain for anyone to employ you, see how magical it is then. — Shambo of Luxembourg (@BradfemlyWalsh) April 6, 2026

3.

That number doesn't add up Universal Credit maximum is roughly £1,400-1,800 per month for most claimants, not £6,142. Worth checking the source before this one spreads. — Samuel Průša (@bluremark) April 6, 2026

4.

You need to have an IQ of -1 to claim that you need to earn 135 grand a year in the U.K. to take home the same monthly pay as someone receiving full Universal Credit (£6,142/month). How can this be? — Thanos Angelopoulos (@Th_Angelopoulos) April 6, 2026

5.

Universal Credit is capped at £22,020 (per household) outside London and £25,323 in London. For single adults without children, the cap is £14,753 per year. — Clean Energy (@EnergyMix_UK) April 7, 2026

6.

No you wouldn't. Liar.

If you need to lie to make your point then you have no point to make.

If your lies are this weak and obvious either you're an idiot or you think your followers are. Of course we shouldn't exclude the likelihood that both are true. — DaBrudders (@DBrudders) April 7, 2026

7.

In a day and age when any fact can be checked instantly you decide to post utter shite — James Mcghee (@JamesMc05917997) April 7, 2026

8.

It can’t! There’s a limit or cap on benefit just over £1800 per month per couple or £1200 per individual so you are exaggerating by a factor of 5 but then you know that you just want to peddle lies and cause hate. Why do you do it?? Have u no shame?? — Bill Hennessy (@BillHennessy14) April 6, 2026

9.