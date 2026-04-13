A gastropub landlady’s rant about a Labour MP who ‘scrolled Instagram, only ordered a starter and left no tip’ was a self-own for the ages – 22 tasty takedowns

Pics politics self-owns

There’s a saying in retail that the customer is always right.

In the hospitality world, that can be a little diffcult to swallow if the customer has turned up to your restaurant with some out-of-control under-fives and is ignoring their enthusiatic game of tag, or has claimed to have allergies that required you to change their starter and main, but is happily wolfing down the so-called allergen in their dessert because “it’s more of an intolerance”.

One landlady, Karen Errington, who runs the award-winning Rat Inn in Anick, aired one or two of her grievances against the paying public in an opinion piece in the Morning Advertiser.

In it, she criticised a Labour MP for coming in with a group who ordered starters but no mains, then left without leaving a tip, although, according to reviews on Tripadvisor and Facebook, the Rat Inn includes a service charge on the bill, so – technically – everybody leaves a tip unless they ask for it to be removed.

The Daily Mail spotted the story, and jumped at the chance to have a go at a Labour MP. They also did the detective work, concluding that the person in question was Hexham MP Joe Morris.

Gastropub landlady blasts 'tight-fisted' Labour MP for only ordering a starter – and failing to tip https://t.co/3qIGsJEeqU — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) April 11, 2026

A source ‘close to the MP’ told the Mail that Morris’s party had spent more than £150, and admitted to not leaving an additional tip because they presumed (apparently correctly) there would be a service charge

Karen Errington’s gripe didn’t go down too well with other potential punters. Here’s how Twitter responded.

1.

Trying to leave the Rat Inn if you haven't had the full 3 courses. https://t.co/NraYh5rHLD pic.twitter.com/NKqHz8povU — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) April 12, 2026

2.

Top tip for eating out: avoid the Rat Inn near Hexham at all costs, unless you want a malignant landlady spying on your bill and running to the gutter press about you. pic.twitter.com/tjKuoFU1pr — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) April 12, 2026

3.

This story sums up the state of the nation tbh. A pub called the Rat Inn, charging £14 for a starter and £42 for steak, where the landlady spies on what you're doing on your phone and goes to the tabloids if you don't tip. https://t.co/JGgpTxuhzk — Finlay (@fin_lay24) April 12, 2026

4.

I’m with Joe, this landlady comes off very badly in this. I imagine she will be much worse off without his £150 in future when he prefers to go somewhere where his mobile phone activity isn’t monitored?! https://t.co/SYD0t3zTWg — Matthew (@MatthewTorbitt) April 12, 2026

5.

If I knew the landlady of my local was going to take critical notes on clients’ orders and report the details to the media (or indeed charge £42 for a steak) I’m not sure I’d be very keen to go again. https://t.co/9jm0OpW1Hn — James Chapman (@jameschappers) April 11, 2026

6.

Spying on a customer’s phone while they’re a guest – she boasts it’s easy to do from her vantage point – is not only unhinged, but hideous behaviour. It’s tosh that this was published at all, but this woman deserves serious backlash for treating any customer like this pic.twitter.com/a3B1BvYbes — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) April 12, 2026

7.

No wonder people are put off becoming MPs. Leave the bloke alone – truly crap form from this landlady and can’t fathom why the Daily Mail decided to publish https://t.co/qW4nKeZr0E — Bella Wallersteiner 🇺🇦 (@BellaWallerstei) April 12, 2026

8.

Breaking news: MP has starter. https://t.co/J4hZ6kKTHS — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) April 12, 2026

9.

Unhinged behaviour, you go for a meal with your family and the entire time the landlady is spying on you to see what you are looking at on your phone and then goes to the tabloids to complain and you didn’t order enough food. Then they complain about MPs acting like robots. https://t.co/PziBox0Cq9 — Stella Tsantekidou (@Stsantek) April 11, 2026

10.

Yikes pic.twitter.com/NR9qdXeTpJ — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) April 12, 2026

11.