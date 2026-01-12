Politics elon musk Larry the Cat

Larry the Cat’s grim data scorched Elon Musk’s accusation that the UK is a police state – 15 nods of agreement

Poke Reporter. Updated January 12th, 2026

Elon Musk’s campaign against the UK has been unavoidable for anyone who uses X.

The tech billionaire who doesn’t like to be told ‘no’ has accused the country of clamping down on free speech, teaming up with right-wing agitators and politicians, like Tommy Robinson, briefly Nigel Farage, and the former Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe.

Here he is, spreading the idea that the UK is practically the Wild West.

I have heard the same story from everyone I know who lives in Britain and everyone who has visited. And it keeps getting worse …

He compared Brits to Hobbits – obviously.

Since the UK Government and Ofcom have spoken out against his AI bot Grok sexualising images of women and children, he’s ramped up the assault.

Shortly before that particular row broke out, in December, Musk accused the UK of being a police state, to which the Larry the Cat parody – or tribute – account recently pointed out a slight issue with that analysis.

Two is, obviously, two too many. The data still poured cold water all over Trump’s claims.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

In related news –

READ MORE

This author’s A++ trolling of Elon Musk was already next level but the coup de grace was simply epic

Source Larry the Cat Image Wikimedia Commons