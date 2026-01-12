Larry the Cat’s grim data scorched Elon Musk’s accusation that the UK is a police state – 15 nods of agreement

Politics elon musk Larry the Cat

Elon Musk’s campaign against the UK has been unavoidable for anyone who uses X.

The tech billionaire who doesn’t like to be told ‘no’ has accused the country of clamping down on free speech, teaming up with right-wing agitators and politicians, like Tommy Robinson, briefly Nigel Farage, and the former Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe.

Here he is, spreading the idea that the UK is practically the Wild West.

He compared Brits to Hobbits – obviously.

Elon Musk: "These lovely small towns in England, Scotland, Ireland, are living their lives quietly [Like The Hobbits in The Shire] — until one day, a thousand people show up in your village of 500 out of nowhere and start r*ping the kids."pic.twitter.com/iPNQosh0wH — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) November 2, 2025

Since the UK Government and Ofcom have spoken out against his AI bot Grok sexualising images of women and children, he’s ramped up the assault.

Musk has called Britain Fascist for blocking his app from making child pornography. Meanwhile, here is Musk doing a Nazi salute…. pic.twitter.com/J88DlHb2S3 — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) January 10, 2026

Shortly before that particular row broke out, in December, Musk accused the UK of being a police state, to which the Larry the Cat parody – or tribute – account recently pointed out a slight issue with that analysis.

People fatally shot by UK police in 2024/25: 2

People fatally shot by US law enforcement in 2025: 1280 https://t.co/vLoWp1RP9Q — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 8, 2026

Two is, obviously, two too many. The data still poured cold water all over Trump’s claims.

1.

It would be good for everyone concerned if this genius

Elon Musk could understand that it's better to have 2 people shot by police during a year than 1,280 https://t.co/rIw42XkMey — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) January 10, 2026

2.

#Musk can't even come up with a valid point when challenged by a cat. pic.twitter.com/M2UDBZbkkk — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) January 10, 2026

3.

Liz Truss defeated by a lettuce.

Elon Musk defeated by a cat. pic.twitter.com/uyS9Imb2du — Robespierre (YouTube) (@MaxFRobespierre) January 10, 2026

4.

Mr Musk is famous for promoting opinions unfettered by facts or truth Facts and truth seem to work against most of what Mr Musk says I blame the parents https://t.co/XxUedIApIa — John Locke (@golfiscruel) January 8, 2026

5.

People don't understand how deeply subversive and dishonest Elon Musk has been in the last 2 years https://t.co/zNuYEEAukr — Moh (@MohWorldent) January 10, 2026

6.

Musk is a business genius but has sub cat political skills. https://t.co/Cl3z15btww — Simon Leyland (@simonleyland) January 10, 2026

7.

Oh, do fuck off Elon, there's a good chap https://t.co/TwP8x9kRMM — First Forensic (@firstforensic3) January 8, 2026

8.

Elon owns the largest police state narrative control device on the planet. I still call it Twitter. https://t.co/xDtJyiF2vA — Bluebird pooped an X (@bluebirdpoopies) January 10, 2026

9.

Think the cat wins pic.twitter.com/xntnqXFxYK — Damian Low (@DamianLow3) January 10, 2026

10.

Larry the Cat 1 – Elon Musk 0 https://t.co/9cPRutLVIu — David Colon (@Colon_David) January 10, 2026

11.

I mean yes but also he's saying this because they are making him stop grok from creating child abuse images on demand — LIQUID ASS STAN SCHOOL BONDS (@wokbonds) January 10, 2026

12.

Hi Larry. I know how close you are to the centre of power in Downing Street and do not need lectures from me. But you really should not waste your paws on typing replies to idiots who ignore all reality except their perverted perception of it. — Renew04 (@04Renew) January 8, 2026

13.

14.

Sadly for the owner of this site, @Number10cat wins with data on the number of shooting deaths in the UK: 2 https://t.co/cSGlCeDc0u pic.twitter.com/PiCGSySUel — lhsingapura (@lhsingapura) January 11, 2026

15.

Everything we see from him proves that musk is a fucking idiot https://t.co/b4P7ZI8fPI — Den (@LePhantomDennis) January 10, 2026

In related news –

Country that preaches free speech and puts shit on Australia and the UK. America is being ruled by a deranged dictator — WildaboutNature V (@platypusWarby) January 6, 2026

