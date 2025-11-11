This author’s A++ trolling of Elon Musk was already next level but the coup de grace was simply epic

US elon musk takedowns

Full disclosure – we weren’t overly familiar with the works of author Joyce Carol Oates until this week, and now we can’t stop thinking about her.

It was @JoyceCarolOates who went wildly viral with her takedown of Elon Musk, which clearly relied the wannabe Tesla trillionaire so much that he couldn’t stop trolling her back.

Just in case you missed it, here’s how she started it.

We mention her again because, much to the absolutely enjoyment of basically the entire internet, she didn’t stop there. And it just got better and better.

First here.

In speculating about the “wealthiest man in the world “ I did not actually state any name. I was thinking of the emblematic—the type of being that great wealth can make possible. But such wealth must seem unreal. Or ironic.

It is impressive that Elon Musk allows critical… https://t.co/RuPyncXPrT — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) November 10, 2025

Then here.

Truly it was out of curiosity: why a person with unlimited resources exhibits so little appreciation or even awareness of the things that most people value as giving meaning to life. Just minimally well to do people donate to charities, local museums & libraries & the like; they… https://t.co/uTUPB2pbQR — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) November 10, 2025

Then here.

She is impressive! A normal parent would be very proud. https://t.co/8N1C3SGcQK — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) November 10, 2025

And finally, here!

“wherever he goes, he wants to leave”– that’s because when he gets there, he has brought his own self along; & whatever club he’s invited to join has been devalued by the invitation. https://t.co/FfxCBWe155 — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) November 11, 2025

Mega blooming oof.

She’s going so fucking hard pic.twitter.com/ELI2HiGlJZ — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) November 10, 2025

She certainly is!

And here is just a bit of the love people had for it.

1.

tan his hide my angel — @ratlimit (@ratlimit) November 11, 2025

2.

JCO shattering the backboard with her Elon dunks pic.twitter.com/OLnOd8v02N — Doc Sportello (@TheDocSportello) November 11, 2025

3.

4.

She’s truly just doing a Clarice Starling basic psych profile of the guy & the hilarious part is hes so surrounded by sycophants and coddled that he’s spiraling despite everything she’s said being VERY OBVIOUS — Myles McHale (@mchale_myles) November 10, 2025

5.

6.

Joyce Carol Oates I was unfamiliar with your game — whipperslacker (@whipperslacker) November 10, 2025

7.

I haven’t seen a woman speak truer words since Dorothy Parker — Myrna Minkoff (@Demsknowbest) November 11, 2025

