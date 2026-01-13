US ice kristi noem

Kristi Noem’s podium slogan was a chilling throwback to a time people thought would never return – 13 responses that absolutely nail it

John Plunkett. Updated January 13th, 2026

To the world now of Donald Trump’s homeland security chief Kristi Noem, who’s responded to the fatal shooting by an ICE agent of a Minnesota mum who just dropped off her son at school by … sending truckloads more ICE agents to Minnesota.

But we’re not here for anything she’s said, we’re here for what she stood behind. Specifically, the homeland security slogan on the podium behind which she spoke.

‘One of ours.

‘All of yours.’

And it was a chilling throwback to a time we all thought would never return. These people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2