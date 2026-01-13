Kristi Noem’s podium slogan was a chilling throwback to a time people thought would never return – 13 responses that absolutely nail it

US ice kristi noem

To the world now of Donald Trump’s homeland security chief Kristi Noem, who’s responded to the fatal shooting by an ICE agent of a Minnesota mum who just dropped off her son at school by … sending truckloads more ICE agents to Minnesota.

But we’re not here for anything she’s said, we’re here for what she stood behind. Specifically, the homeland security slogan on the podium behind which she spoke.

‘One of ours. ‘All of yours.’

And it was a chilling throwback to a time we all thought would never return. These people surely said it best.

Wait so Kristi Noem’s podium at DHS is just a straight up Nazi slogan now? “One of ours, all of yours” was a Nazi policy made when an SS officer was killed in a Czech Village and then the Nazis killed every single resident of that village in response…..but don’t you dare call… pic.twitter.com/3d286L3OBN — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 13, 2026

New rule: if you’re using Nazi slogans, you can’t get upset when people call you a Nazi. https://t.co/CGffaSHzGL — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) January 13, 2026

This is literally from the Nazis. Just a heads up…. The Nazis were really bad people. pic.twitter.com/0p2fKziyZK — tim russ (@timruss2) January 13, 2026

“one of ours, all of yours” is a slogan for collective punishment that has been used by many fascist regimes throughout history, most notably, the Nazis. Collective punishment is a practice where entire groups are punished for individual acts (think Gaza and West Bank); and it… pic.twitter.com/5iiD75YBc9 — courtneybonneauimages (@cbonneauimages) January 11, 2026

If it salutes like a nazi, slogans like a nazi, and shoots people in the head like a nazi, it’s probably a nazi. — tern (@1goodtern) January 13, 2026

