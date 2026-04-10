Politics Democrats donald trump Laura Ingraham

Trump sounds like a lunatic right now because it’s a political strategy, according to Fox News, and the chinny reckon is visible from space

Saul Hutson. Updated April 10th, 2026

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For those worried at home that the President of the United States sounds like a deranged madman, worry no more!

Fox News wants everyone to know that it’s all a strategy. See, Donald Trump is cursing and frothing about ending entire civilizations because that’s how he needs to act in order to get the attention of other leaders around the world.

Don’t take our word for it, listen to Laura Ingraham tell it.

Ingraham twists herself into a knot trying to defend Trump’s behavior like a circus contortionist. Clearly she does not want to be on the wrong end of a Truth Social rant at the orange hands of the President.

The circular logic may still make sense to the Fox News audience willing to follow Trump and Maga all the way down the drain, but nobody on Twitter was buying it.

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Source: Twitter @Acyn