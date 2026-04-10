Trump sounds like a lunatic right now because it’s a political strategy, according to Fox News, and the chinny reckon is visible from space

Politics Democrats donald trump Laura Ingraham

For those worried at home that the President of the United States sounds like a deranged madman, worry no more!

Fox News wants everyone to know that it’s all a strategy. See, Donald Trump is cursing and frothing about ending entire civilizations because that’s how he needs to act in order to get the attention of other leaders around the world.

Don’t take our word for it, listen to Laura Ingraham tell it.

Ingraham criticizes Democrats for using profanity—insists it’s different when Trump does it because he’s dealing with a madman pic.twitter.com/LfkJ8Dgj5l — Acyn (@Acyn) April 9, 2026

Ingraham twists herself into a knot trying to defend Trump’s behavior like a circus contortionist. Clearly she does not want to be on the wrong end of a Truth Social rant at the orange hands of the President.

The circular logic may still make sense to the Fox News audience willing to follow Trump and Maga all the way down the drain, but nobody on Twitter was buying it.

1.

Oh for fuck’s sake — Kellyocracy (@radicalsenses) April 10, 2026

2.

Trump uses profanity during his fucking insane rally speeches too, Laura. https://t.co/NkYyks1JO3 — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) April 9, 2026

3.

Sure. Trump swears because he’s arguing with whatever he said hours earlier. https://t.co/lgcSiiJPSY — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) April 9, 2026

4.

Laura is insufferable. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 9, 2026

5.

Laura Ingraham is losing her mojo, just like Trump. She’s boring. Her lying is tiresome. And her face gets scarier by the day. A matter of time before Trump turns on her, just like Alex, Tucker, Candace, et al. — The Resistor Sister®️♥️🇺🇸 (@the_resistor) April 9, 2026

6.

Rules for thee but not for me… always that way with MAGA — Jen (@jlv2187) April 9, 2026

7.

So….her argument is that Trumpolini is only PRETENDING to be a madman? Because he’s like really really smart? — Bob Zentrails ef ELON “PARODY” MUSH (@BobZentrails) April 9, 2026

8.

This is insanity. What person can defend this??? These Fox News hosts deserve to be put in an asylum. https://t.co/9vHOdTzvE2 — x-HistoryChe (@historycheryan) April 9, 2026

9.

Fox is an embarrassment to journalism 🤦🏽‍♀️🙄 https://t.co/m5vUa5G5od — MiaAlee @miaalee.bsky.social (@ItaliaLondon15) April 10, 2026

10.

The snowflake party. Lol https://t.co/G6KXqKjX6f — Tom T (@TTolman) April 9, 2026

11.

I just don’t understand what type of news coverage this is like I need to speak to people irl that this type of stuff resonates with so badly https://t.co/iYaV71LehB — . (@seynaej) April 9, 2026

12.

Diva he *is* the madman https://t.co/PJ0ci9bgO7 — Cate Planchette (@bornthischase) April 10, 2026

13.

Hard pass on the hypocrisy. — ChaosWitch🐸 (@TaurusWitch2010) April 9, 2026

14.

15.

I genuinely wonder how these people are able to look in a mirror. It can’t feel good to humiliate yourself like this day after day. To support Trump you have to make yourself stupid. You have to pretend to believe things no sane person could believe. It looks fucking exhausting. https://t.co/XF8hLsSsGa — DO NOT FOLLOW – OUT OF BLUE RIBBON PIGS (@DNS1976) April 9, 2026

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Source: Twitter @Acyn