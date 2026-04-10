Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Happy Friday. If this is your first time visiting our weekly round-up of funny things from Twitter, welcome – we hope you enjoy what we’ve dug up.
If you’re making a return trip, welcome back – you know where everything is. Pull up a chair, help yourself to the biscuits, and show your favourites some love.
1.
— ’ (@OvOBrezzzy) April 8, 2026
2.
If I'm reading their lips correctly, the neighbours are arguing about some nosey woman next door.
— Miss Ally (@MissAlly_01) April 7, 2026
3.
Just doing a spot of online shopping and found the perfect jacket for when you have to solve a murder mystery in the morning, but have a beach BBQ at 5 pic.twitter.com/K1Mq7X4nSL
— Joanna Hardy-Susskind (@Joanna__Hardy) April 6, 2026
4.
there's just no way that strange women lying in ponds distributing swords could be even half as bad as this
— Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) April 7, 2026
5.
Charles dickens first draft https://t.co/tVb1Cb85VL
— Noely (@NOELY1982) April 7, 2026
6.
Little bit of background on me. I'm undefeated in fights against pigeons but I have been bested by two swans and a pelican
Passport photographer: Just say cheese
— FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud) April 8, 2026
7.
Weight-loss hack: Carrying around a giant 2-lb. bag of potato chips instantly makes you look smaller.
— Hollie Harris (@allholls) April 8, 2026
8.
Technology is crazy man! Back in my day cigarettes worked without batteries.
— Uncle Bob 🍩 (@UncleBob56) April 8, 2026
9.
I’m wears concert ear plugs to the metal show years old
— death angel (@angel_0f_deathx) April 8, 2026
10.
When you take a nap so good you thought you missed the school bus but its Sunday and you're 41 pic.twitter.com/02fNOfVjkZ
— CallUnc (@Callunc) April 7, 2026
11.
Being funny is so much more important than being good looking. I mean, im the opposite, but it it sounds like the right thing to say.
— Jimbob (@Jimbob10441721) April 8, 2026
12.
what does HB stand for in pencils, High Befinition?
— Lissa♥️♥️ (@lizzkelly7) April 7, 2026