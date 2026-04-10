Pics

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated April 10th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Happy Friday. If this is your first time visiting our weekly round-up of funny things from Twitter, welcome – we hope you enjoy what we’ve dug up.

If you’re making a return trip, welcome back – you know where everything is. Pull up a chair, help yourself to the biscuits, and show your favourites some love.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2