Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Pics

Happy Friday. If this is your first time visiting our weekly round-up of funny things from Twitter, welcome – we hope you enjoy what we’ve dug up.

If you’re making a return trip, welcome back – you know where everything is. Pull up a chair, help yourself to the biscuits, and show your favourites some love.

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If I'm reading their lips correctly, the neighbours are arguing about some nosey woman next door. — Miss Ally (@MissAlly_01) April 7, 2026

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Just doing a spot of online shopping and found the perfect jacket for when you have to solve a murder mystery in the morning, but have a beach BBQ at 5 pic.twitter.com/K1Mq7X4nSL — Joanna Hardy-Susskind (@Joanna__Hardy) April 6, 2026

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there's just no way that strange women lying in ponds distributing swords could be even half as bad as this — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) April 7, 2026

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Charles dickens first draft https://t.co/tVb1Cb85VL — Noely (@NOELY1982) April 7, 2026

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Little bit of background on me. I'm undefeated in fights against pigeons but I have been bested by two swans and a pelican Passport photographer: Just say cheese — FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud) April 8, 2026

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Weight-loss hack: Carrying around a giant 2-lb. bag of potato chips instantly makes you look smaller. — Hollie Harris (@allholls) April 8, 2026

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Technology is crazy man! Back in my day cigarettes worked without batteries. — Uncle Bob 🍩 (@UncleBob56) April 8, 2026

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I’m wears concert ear plugs to the metal show years old — death angel (@angel_0f_deathx) April 8, 2026

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When you take a nap so good you thought you missed the school bus but its Sunday and you're 41 pic.twitter.com/02fNOfVjkZ — CallUnc (@Callunc) April 7, 2026

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Being funny is so much more important than being good looking. I mean, im the opposite, but it it sounds like the right thing to say. — Jimbob (@Jimbob10441721) April 8, 2026

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