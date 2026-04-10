Trump’s economic advisor says the Iran War hasn’t disrupted the US economy, and people are wondering if he’s talking about a different US

Politics inflation Iran kevin hassett

The White House director of the National Economic Council should have a firm grip on the realities facing the American public when it concerns their wallets.

And right now, their wallets are hurting.

The latest report says inflation will increase to 3.3% because of the war Trump created, and that Americans haven’t even started to feel the impact of it yet. Thank goodness we don’t have to worry about the cost of eggs anymore, though— right, MAGA?!!!https://t.co/Lt9XL40xnt — Dr. Dave (@drdave1999) April 10, 2026

Prices are up and they’re only going to get worse.

So what does Kevin Hassett, the man currently heading up the National Economic Council, have to say about all that?

America doesn’t really have it that bad. You should see Asia.

Hassett: “The big global economic disruption is really all about Asia. Asian economies are very dependent on oil from that region, and they’re feeling real pain right now. In the US it’s much different than it was in the 1970s because we produce so much oil. It’s been much less… pic.twitter.com/1dKJkWwlkn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 9, 2026

There’s mis-reading the room and there’s being in the wrong house.

Hassett has a reputation for being detached from the most troubling issues facing the United States, and this won’t do much to change that.

The replies online found many different ways to explain to Hassett just how out-of-touch he truly is.

1.

Kevin Hassett really trying to convince Americans that paying 40% more for gas and $5.70 a gallon for diesel has not been disruptive. https://t.co/VuETDwZjSj — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) April 9, 2026

2.

This lyin’ MF right here. https://t.co/ahSeEdIunp — Steve Sykes (@DrAstroZoom) April 9, 2026

3.

Mark this BS for end of summer review https://t.co/J3puyw78tE — StutzBearcat (@monte3tv) April 10, 2026

4.

That’s an energy vampire if I’ve ever seen one. https://t.co/9WSk8O8Jvr — TERMINATOR 3000 COMMUNIST ANTIFA RICHARD NIXON (@Historitake) April 10, 2026

5.

Ummm — we’re paying around $4.20 a gallon here in Jersey. I’d call that extremely fucking disruptive, Kevin. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 9, 2026

6.

Hassett is pure weasel.

Even MAGA isn’t going to buy the bullshit much longer. Prices are prices. They can try to square the circle by gaslighting on the bullshit factory but prices are prices. — MIKDUB🇺🇸🍀🌊 (@McDuB126) April 9, 2026

7.

The pain you are feeling isn’t as bad as the pain Asia is feeling. Very helpful message for Rethuglicans trying to get reelected. https://t.co/aI91O4R5xL — D Villella❄️🇺🇸 🦅 (@dvillella) April 9, 2026

8.

Gas is $4.19 nationally, Coffee is $25 for a little over a pound and beef prices are skyrocketing-but none of this is disruptive https://t.co/4CrCaxUvOT — PRM (C.Leonard) 🌻🌻🌻 (@PrisonReformMvt) April 9, 2026

9.

Biggest indicator is he’s much less smiley these days. — Ron Shillman (@shillman1) April 9, 2026

10.

Sure, Kevin, everyone in the US has a ton of money just laying around to put into their gas tanks. Those diesel prices won’t impact inflation or anything. Totally not disruptive at all This asshole was a professor at @Columbia? — Dark Woke Mthrfckr (@zerodarkwokey) April 9, 2026

11.

So why have gas prices increased 60 percent since the war started? — Another (@AllwhichIam) April 9, 2026

12.

This feels disruptive in my little life, Kev. I can’t wait for that shit eating grin to be wiped off your face. pic.twitter.com/2w4bzoPhPo — heidi sammons 🌹 (@heidisammons) April 9, 2026

13.

This guy is such a weasel. Either he does not understand international oil markets, or he does and is just gaslighting. — VOTE 🇺🇸 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@CommittoVote) April 9, 2026

14.

This guy is a slimy conman with a perpetual shit-eating grin — Irish (@SlipKid1989) April 9, 2026

15.

Gas is $4.10 here in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, no where near fucking Asia. — Ribelle (@RibelleInPA) April 9, 2026

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Trump sounds like a lunatic right now because it’s a political strategy, according to Fox News, and the chinny reckon is visible from space

Source: Twitter @atrupar