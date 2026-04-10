Politics inflation Iran kevin hassett

Trump’s economic advisor says the Iran War hasn’t disrupted the US economy, and people are wondering if he’s talking about a different US

Saul Hutson. Updated April 10th, 2026

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The White House director of the National Economic Council should have a firm grip on the realities facing the American public when it concerns their wallets.

And right now, their wallets are hurting.

Prices are up and they’re only going to get worse.

So what does Kevin Hassett, the man currently heading up the National Economic Council, have to say about all that?

America doesn’t really have it that bad. You should see Asia.

There’s mis-reading the room and there’s being in the wrong house.

Hassett has a reputation for being detached from the most troubling issues facing the United States, and this won’t do much to change that.

The replies online found many different ways to explain to Hassett just how out-of-touch he truly is.

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Trump sounds like a lunatic right now because it’s a political strategy, according to Fox News, and the chinny reckon is visible from space

Source: Twitter @atrupar