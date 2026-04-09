US donald trump Iran Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan on why Donald Trump’s war on Iran was an abject own goal for the American president even had people who don’t like Morgan applauding

John Plunkett. Updated April 9th, 2026

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Donald Trump has been telling anyone who will listen that it’s ‘mission accomplished’ in his war on Iran, if only anyone could understand what the mission was supposed to be in the first place.

The ceasefire appears to be holding at the time of writing, but by the time you read this then who the hell knows, right?

And for the reality of what precisely Trump and America have achieved then look no further than Piers Morgan (not a phrase we use every day) who outlined precisely how this was an abject own goal for his occasional best mate and American president.

And he did it so well that he even had people who don’t like Morgan – yes, we’re looking at you – applauding.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

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A Maga trolled the the entirety of the European military and this A++ homegrown response will make you proud to be British

Source @FurkanGozukara