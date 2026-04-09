Piers Morgan on why Donald Trump’s war on Iran was an abject own goal for the American president even had people who don’t like Morgan applauding

US donald trump Iran Piers Morgan

Donald Trump has been telling anyone who will listen that it’s ‘mission accomplished’ in his war on Iran, if only anyone could understand what the mission was supposed to be in the first place.

The ceasefire appears to be holding at the time of writing, but by the time you read this then who the hell knows, right?

And for the reality of what precisely Trump and America have achieved then look no further than Piers Morgan (not a phrase we use every day) who outlined precisely how this was an abject own goal for his occasional best mate and American president.

And he did it so well that he even had people who don’t like Morgan – yes, we’re looking at you – applauding.

Absolute disaster for the White House. Piers Morgan completely dismantles Donald Trump's fake historic victory. He confirms Iran absolutely controls the Strait of Hormuz, the Pentagon wasted 30 billion dollars, and Trump's approval ratings are collapsing. Total failure! pic.twitter.com/Gqmd2VsyOW — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) April 9, 2026

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

1.

Finally even Piers Morgan realised that Trump is a liar and demented. — Melike (@MelikeEcin) April 9, 2026

2.

He is totally right on this Why do the sycophants still play to Trump's ego when he is a liability to the world https://t.co/WvtMOipfAY — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) April 9, 2026

3.

Damn it ! Piers ! You are a disgraceful douche bag ! Don’t make me like you after all the years you’ve been a butthole ! — Deborrah Marie Drorbaugh (@marie_drorbaugh) April 9, 2026

4.

Even shit for brains Piers Morgan is starting to get it — Glenn (@GlennfromZA) April 9, 2026

5.

I disagree with 99% of Morgan’s political views, but he has been on 🔥 lately in regard to 🇮🇷 — Obsessed4Disney (@Obsessed4Disney) April 9, 2026

6.

Even Piers Morgan came to a correct insight in this matter! https://t.co/Zc6kmLy4bj — Jan Snauwaert 🌎 (@jan_snauwaert) April 9, 2026

7.

Piers will always get there in the end. Mostly after he realises he has no choice! — Layla (@LaylaGS6) April 9, 2026

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A Maga trolled the the entirety of the European military and this A++ homegrown response will make you proud to be British

Source @FurkanGozukara