A Texan Maga trolled the family of Renee Good for not going on TV to talk about her killing – 13 ferociously on-point comebacks
Like us you won’t have come across a Texan woman who calls themselves @RealSpitfire over on Twitter.
But just by way of background, they describe themselves over there as: ‘Feisty AF 🇺🇸 Dogs rule all 💕🐾 Heavy on snark & sarcasm 🇺🇸 America First 🇺🇸.’ So you very much get the idea then.
And we mention them because – displaying all the heart and empathy you’d expect of a Trump patriot – they took aim at the family of Renee Good, the mum shot dead by an ICE agent – for not going on the TV news to talk about her.
I find it interesting that Renee’s wife has not been on any news networks telling her side of the story.
They all know the truth and know she is culpable.
— Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) January 11, 2026
Well there’s ‘interesting’ and there’s ‘interesting’. But what we found of particular interest were all these A++ responses which we frankly cannot say too many times.
Unlike american conservatives most people don’t see the death of a loved one as their opportunity to become a political pundit https://t.co/i3gwsZciGd
— pxt (@paulxt) January 12, 2026
Maybe she’s in shock grieving. Perhaps Erika Kirk can be her spokesperson knowing what grief after a violent shooting is like. You idiot
— nate l 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦🇮🇪🏳️🌈🏀☘️ (@natel07_l) January 11, 2026
True. If I’ve learned anything this year she should be giving speeches with WWE firework entrances and whatnot
— Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) January 12, 2026
Maybe she is in shock and grief and still has a six year old to look after, you fucking bitch.
— 涵瞰世界/杨涵 Han Yang (@polijunkie_aus) January 12, 2026
Not everyone has a transparent black lace pantsuit and fireworks ready to go, a sad indictment of the pervasive social inequality in today’s American https://t.co/Vd8M4wcCUK
— 🔎Al🔍 (@SweatieAngle) January 12, 2026
Maybe she is grieving? Just a thought
— Jenin Younes (@JeninYounesEsq) January 12, 2026