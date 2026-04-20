Politics catholic donald trump sean hannity

Sean Hannity decided he had to choose between Donald Trump and God … and he chose Trump – 15 especially devilish takedowns

Saul Hutson. Updated April 20th, 2026

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Time to dust off the ear plugs, we’re heading to Fox News now.

Sean Hannity is practically a founding father on the alt-right news network. He’s been screaming his hot takes at his Maga audience for almost two decades now.

This one might finally irk someone from his own base.

Hannity has officially turned on the Catholic church. He is tired of this woke Pope. Most notably, he’s angry at the church because they dare question President Donald Trump’s constant world wide attacks.

“The President is correct, the Pope is wrong.”

Really sums it up, doesn’t it.

Hannity isn’t exactly an exemplar of Catholicism, so to hear him defend Trump against the Pope rings pretty hollow. The replies took Hannity to task for his empty threat.

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