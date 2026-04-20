Sean Hannity decided he had to choose between Donald Trump and God … and he chose Trump – 15 especially devilish takedowns

Politics catholic donald trump sean hannity

Time to dust off the ear plugs, we’re heading to Fox News now.

Sean Hannity is practically a founding father on the alt-right news network. He’s been screaming his hot takes at his Maga audience for almost two decades now.

This one might finally irk someone from his own base.

Hannity has officially turned on the Catholic church. He is tired of this woke Pope. Most notably, he’s angry at the church because they dare question President Donald Trump’s constant world wide attacks.

“As of today, I no longer consider myself a Catholic” Fox News’ Sean Hannity makes it pretty clear: Trump comes before everything, even over his religion. It’s a cult. pic.twitter.com/3n7P2MRIpJ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 18, 2026

“The President is correct, the Pope is wrong.”

Really sums it up, doesn’t it.

Hannity isn’t exactly an exemplar of Catholicism, so to hear him defend Trump against the Pope rings pretty hollow. The replies took Hannity to task for his empty threat.

1.

There’s a joke that says the difference between a cult and a religion is that in the cult, the leader is still alive and profiting from it. Hannity has left a religion to join a cult. https://t.co/N0wZFszDTK — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) April 18, 2026

2.

Bless his heart… seems Hannity has a bad case of PDS: Pope Derangement Syndrome. https://t.co/ZtVNjF94ro — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 18, 2026

3.

Watching a grown man publicly sacrifice his lifelong spiritual foundation just to appease a politician who definitely does not even care about him is absolute peak embarrassment. Fox News is literally just a televised mega-church at this point — Emima (@kachinuel) April 18, 2026

4.

Trump’s cult. Leave your beliefs and convictions at the door, and come on in. — jp (@ChefjparkJohn) April 18, 2026

5.

Man, I’m going to love all the extra room in heaven there’s gonna be…😌 — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) April 19, 2026

6.

imagine being so shallow in your religious convictions that, to kowtow to a cognitively impaired US president, you renounce your lifelong religion. how embarrassed Hannity will be when he dies & is rushing down the coal shuttle to Hell as the Pope looks on approvingly.

“But I… https://t.co/vZy5fTdOr2 — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) April 19, 2026

7.

Sean Hannity condemning his soul to eternal damnation because of Donald Trump is just the perfect MAGA moment. https://t.co/RnZQ4zeO3z — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) April 18, 2026

8.