Politics matt goodwin reform

Matt Goodwin questioned why Waterstones isn’t displaying his ‘bestselling’ new paperback, and the replies pointed out the bleedin’ obvious – 17 favourites

David Harris. Updated April 20th, 2026

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It’s been a tough 2026 so far for Matt Goodwin. Back in February poor Matt, representing the Reform party, lost the Gorton and Denton by-election to the ‘woke’ Green party candidate. It’s fair to say that he didn’t take it well, blaming ‘Muslim sectarianism’ for his defeat which resulted in him being dubbed ‘Matt Badloss’ by certain beastly commentators on social media.

Just a month later he was to gain an even better nickname, ‘Matt GPT’, after his new self-published book Suicide of a Nation was discovered to have been written with a great deal of input by ChatGPT and was strewn with factual errors.

But it now seems that Matt has developed quite the appetite for being ridiculed as he’s now posting pics of himself in bookshops on the hunt for copies of his book. Or, more precisely, he’s looking in the hardback section of bookshops for his paperback book.

Here he is, performing a jaunty version of the shrug emoji.

An uncropped photo, should you wish to see it.

Oh!

At no point has Goodwin's book "Suicide of a Nation" been UK's bestselling. It only briefly topped a specific Amazon category chart but never reached the top of overall national charts. Also this image shows a hardback display - his book was only released in paperback.

To give Mr Goodwin the benefit of the doubt, his book sold 5,539 in the first week, launching it to the number one spot on the Times’ general paperback list. The book was 20th, once you take it out of ‘general paperbacks’ and let it mix with the big kids.

Reactions to Goodwin’s Waterstones post were very satisfying indeed.

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