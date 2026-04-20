Matt Goodwin questioned why Waterstones isn’t displaying his ‘bestselling’ new paperback, and the replies pointed out the bleedin’ obvious – 17 favourites

Politics matt goodwin reform

It’s been a tough 2026 so far for Matt Goodwin. Back in February poor Matt, representing the Reform party, lost the Gorton and Denton by-election to the ‘woke’ Green party candidate. It’s fair to say that he didn’t take it well, blaming ‘Muslim sectarianism’ for his defeat which resulted in him being dubbed ‘Matt Badloss’ by certain beastly commentators on social media.

Just a month later he was to gain an even better nickname, ‘Matt GPT’, after his new self-published book Suicide of a Nation was discovered to have been written with a great deal of input by ChatGPT and was strewn with factual errors.

But it now seems that Matt has developed quite the appetite for being ridiculed as he’s now posting pics of himself in bookshops on the hunt for copies of his book. Or, more precisely, he’s looking in the hardback section of bookshops for his paperback book.

Here he is, performing a jaunty version of the shrug emoji.

Hey @Waterstones. Where’s Suicide of a Nation? Weird how the No.1 paperback in Britain never happens to be on display … pic.twitter.com/lb4PrKv0CB — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) April 18, 2026

An uncropped photo, should you wish to see it.

Oh!

To give Mr Goodwin the benefit of the doubt, his book sold 5,539 in the first week, launching it to the number one spot on the Times’ general paperback list. The book was 20th, once you take it out of ‘general paperbacks’ and let it mix with the big kids.

Reactions to Goodwin’s Waterstones post were very satisfying indeed.

1.

the second problem here is he’s looking for a paperback on the hardback table. the first problem is he’s an idiot https://t.co/lLqlY98UAy — Laura Elliott (@TinyWriterLaura) April 18, 2026

2.

Why would you be looking for a paperback on a hardcover display #MattGPT? — Dr Mariana Claire Marinovic (@DrMarianaClaire) April 18, 2026

3.

Those are hardbacks you're standing beside, sweetie. I keep the paperbacks with the paperbacks. Not that I'd stock yours. — Bridge Books Dromore Co Down (@BridgeBooksDro1) April 18, 2026

4.

1. They are hardback books, not paperbacks. 2. Ask if they have an AI section. 3. If you still can't find it, ask your publisher. AKA, yourself. — Boo (@LauraHe39094500) April 18, 2026

5.

6.

Are you suggesting that your paperback should be placed with a load of hardbacks, Matt? — Ian (@Fussball5645) April 18, 2026

7.

It’s just a full on Partridge tribute act at this point. — Stephen (@StephenFPI) April 18, 2026

8.

The only logical reason for that is you are in the wrong section, have a look in the fiction section for your chat gpt book Or they have enough toilet paper and dont need to restock — CoachedBySi (@CoachedBySi) April 18, 2026

9.