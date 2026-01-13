This ICE officer’s reaction to his most unfortunate slip-up is making everybody’s day so much better

US fails ice

Everyone’s talking ICE after the fatal shooting of Minnesota mum Renee Good with a sense of grim anticipation about where such appalling scenes might be echoed next.

On an entirely different level, there was also this, an ICE agent coming up against his nemesis – also ice, it turns out – on the streets of Minnesota. And when we say it made everyone’s day better, it was no exaggeration. Apart from his, obviously,

ICE agent slip on ice in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/9d097WiWtg — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) January 12, 2026

Ooof!

And these people surely said it best.

1.

One of the funniest videos of all time. – Slips like a cartoon character on a banana peel

– Professional photographer there

– Woman literally jumping for joy

– So embarrassed he runs runs away

– Raucous cheers for the top embarrassing moment of his life pic.twitter.com/DrhW2m1sMX — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) January 12, 2026

2.

Notice how we don’t need to use AI to make fun of them https://t.co/lAlykcfRle — Michael (@TheMG3D) January 12, 2026

3.

Possibly the funniest photo captured this year. pic.twitter.com/9kAkos5auA — ️The.Angry.Ostrich. (@DaAngryOstrich) January 12, 2026

4.

The run of shame is hilarious. — ❂ Yübbîę Umoh ❂ (@Yubbie007) January 12, 2026

5.

Hang this in the Louvre. https://t.co/5azb1Gf1Nw — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 12, 2026

6.