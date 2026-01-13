US fails ice

This ICE officer’s reaction to his most unfortunate slip-up is making everybody’s day so much better

John Plunkett. Updated January 13th, 2026

Everyone’s talking ICE after the fatal shooting of Minnesota mum Renee Good with a sense of grim anticipation about where such appalling scenes might be echoed next.

On an entirely different level, there was also this, an ICE agent coming up against his nemesis – also ice, it turns out – on the streets of Minnesota. And when we say it made everyone’s day better, it was no exaggeration. Apart from his, obviously,

Ooof!

And these people surely said it best.

