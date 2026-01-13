This ICE officer’s reaction to his most unfortunate slip-up is making everybody’s day so much better
Everyone’s talking ICE after the fatal shooting of Minnesota mum Renee Good with a sense of grim anticipation about where such appalling scenes might be echoed next.
On an entirely different level, there was also this, an ICE agent coming up against his nemesis – also ice, it turns out – on the streets of Minnesota. And when we say it made everyone’s day better, it was no exaggeration. Apart from his, obviously,
ICE agent slip on ice in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/9d097WiWtg
— Ounka (@OunkaOnX) January 12, 2026
Ooof!
And these people surely said it best.
1.
One of the funniest videos of all time.
– Slips like a cartoon character on a banana peel
– Professional photographer there
– Woman literally jumping for joy
– So embarrassed he runs runs away
– Raucous cheers for the top embarrassing moment of his life pic.twitter.com/DrhW2m1sMX
— B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) January 12, 2026
2.
Notice how we don’t need to use AI to make fun of them https://t.co/lAlykcfRle
— Michael (@TheMG3D) January 12, 2026
3.
Possibly the funniest photo captured this year. pic.twitter.com/9kAkos5auA
— ️The.Angry.Ostrich. (@DaAngryOstrich) January 12, 2026
4.
The run of shame is hilarious.
— ❂ Yübbîę Umoh ❂ (@Yubbie007) January 12, 2026
5.
Hang this in the Louvre. https://t.co/5azb1Gf1Nw
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 12, 2026
6.
The photographer just standing there capturing the moment is taking me out pic.twitter.com/Yk4GvHajD9
— Covie (@covie_93) January 12, 2026