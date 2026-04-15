Liam Gallagher thanked fans for voting Oasis into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and his hilarious, expletive-ridden previous comments about the award went viral

Celebrity liam gallagher

The 2026 inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been announced, and of the eight acts to join the prestigious list, six are British.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees include: • Phil Collins

• Billy Idol

• Iron Maiden

• Joy Division/New Order

• Oasis

• Sade

• Luther Vandross

• Wu-Tang Clanhttps://t.co/RfatOXDGfc pic.twitter.com/HdzhhKNWPS — Variety (@Variety) April 14, 2026

While the ceremony won’t take place until November, Oasis founder and frontman Liam Gallagher immediately shared his gratitude on Twitter.

I wanna thank all the people who voted for us it’s a real honour ever since I was a little kid and singing in the shower I’d dream about 1 day being in the RnR hall of fame it’s true what they say anything is possible if you have a dream LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 14, 2026

Very touching. But there’s always a tweet. In 2024, he said this –

And this –

Only last year, he urged fans not to vote for Oasis to be inducted, and his reason was peak Gallagher.

People had questions.

what happened to not wanting to be in it hmmmmmm — digsy⭐️ (@muckyyfingers) April 14, 2026

And Liam had an answer.

Well I was speaking to my mummy last night when the news broke and she thinks I may have been a little hasty with my perception of the organization she’s told me to stop being a dick and go to the awards and behave and you never know you might enjoy it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 14, 2026

But he also suggested he might have been playing a psychological game.

Reverse psychology vibes in the area Oasis RnR hall of farmers I mean famers — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 14, 2026

Whatever the reason for the apparent change of heart, fans loved the whole thing.

1.

Via

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i love whatever's wrong with him https://t.co/MUAlAShWW3 — anne ☆ (@rearview94) April 14, 2026

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Haha yeah right 🤣🤣 you couldn't care less 😆 — Erika (@nukketdesigner) April 14, 2026

5.

Liam getting the RnRHoF news pic.twitter.com/RXn58zLUbC — Aline (@tremorschrist) April 14, 2026

6.

liam didn’t thank me personally i’m blocking him now https://t.co/t9xqnS5Fh2 — paula (@89spsnic) April 14, 2026

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Yeah, I was going to express my condolences to you, but it seems you have come around to it. So congratulations. Very big achievement. Maybe you won't have to go to the US due to the fuel crisis. — Jennifer Yang (@JenniferYang17) April 14, 2026

9.

he hates us so much for this LMAO

excited to see him RETRIEVING his award tho https://t.co/05vllwvBC5 — liz 🇧🇷💋 SAW OASIS LIVE 25’ (@lizzzleepy) April 14, 2026

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11.

Thank God for Liam Gallagher Twitter https://t.co/OpjFH2qXNP — Dranreb (@DranrebCarpio) April 14, 2026

12.

You make me dizzy, but I love you anyway. I’m gullible so I can’t tell what’s sarcasm.

Your last sentence IS true though. — Maureen’s Oasis Username (@NewWrigleyIvy) April 14, 2026

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Perhaps they’ll do this again.

Noel, please have Liam on stage of the Brits and thank ALL THE PEOPLE as Oasis 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HdRaaWSlUn — Shogo（しょうご） (@riverponja) February 5, 2026

Maybe even in tune.

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Liam Gallagher had the most Gallagheresque last word after a Green Day fan pranked the band with an impromptu rendition of Wonderwall

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