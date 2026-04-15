Celebrity liam gallagher

Liam Gallagher thanked fans for voting Oasis into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and his hilarious, expletive-ridden previous comments about the award went viral

Poke Reporter. Updated April 15th, 2026

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The 2026 inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been announced, and of the eight acts to join the prestigious list, six are British.

While the ceremony won’t take place until November, Oasis founder and frontman Liam Gallagher immediately shared his gratitude on Twitter.

Very touching. But there’s always a tweet. In 2024, he said this –

You know it I don’t need some wank award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat

And this –

Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x

Only last year, he urged fans not to vote for Oasis to be inducted, and his reason was peak Gallagher.

@liamgallagher - Feb 12, 2025 RNR hall of fame is for WANKERS @CabellosHierbas Feb 12, 2025 What are you gonna do if you win? @liamgallagher Obv go and say it's the best thing EVER

People had questions.

And Liam had an answer.

But he also suggested he might have been playing a psychological game.

Whatever the reason for the apparent change of heart, fans loved the whole thing.

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Sudden fake gratitude comment

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Perhaps they’ll do this again.

Maybe even in tune.

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