25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time to take a look at the week on Bluesky – but only the funny stuff. We’ve gathered some of the stuff that made us laugh, in the hope that they’ll do the same for you.

If you’re not on Bluesky, maybe one of these will tempt you to across. If you are, then please show your favourites some love.

1.

ME: [first day as a detective] Was the robber armed? VICTIM: No ME: *writing ‘probably a snake’ in my notepad* Thank you. — FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud.bsky.social) April 11, 2026 at 10:17 AM

2.

Chef: This is what I make when I don’t feel like cooking-

Me: Grilled cheese?

Chef: … then just fill the honey-glazed duck cavity with star anise, ginger, garlic and scallions now preheat the — Quinn Sutherland (@reelquinn.bsky.social) April 11, 2026 at 7:36 PM

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ME: the existence of papayas imply the existence of mamayas WAITER: well we don’t have those — FROVO (@frovo.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 10:11 PM

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6.

Had a Toblerone for the first time today I will never financially recover from this — kl0cwerK (@kl0cwerk.bsky.social) April 11, 2026 at 7:56 PM

7.

If pickleball involved them actually using a pickle as a ball I would be a lot more inclined to watch it — Gef the Toking Mongoose (@geftokingmongoose.bsky.social) April 10, 2026 at 8:43 PM

8.

I'm blockading the strait of Hormuz and so's my wife — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian.marieleconte.com) April 12, 2026 at 4:52 PM

9.

God, showing off squirrels: I made them to plant trees then I thought "what else could they do" so I had them yell at people — weeder (@weeder.bsky.social) April 11, 2026 at 3:40 PM

10.

If your palms are sweaty that just means someone is talking about spaghetti — kim (@kimmymonte.bsky.social) April 13, 2026 at 3:07 AM

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