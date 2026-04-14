US donald trump MAGA

In the wake of Donald Trump’s ‘Dr. Christ’ post, this cringeworthy clip of him talking about the Bible has gone viral again

David Harris. Updated April 14th, 2026

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There’s nobody who lies better than Donald Trump. Everyone says so. People say that he’s the greatest liar THE WORLD HAS EVER SEEN. It’s incredible. If there were a Nobel Prize for Lying then Trump would have won it. Hands down.

In his latest whopper, he’s claimed that the AI pic he posted of himself as Jesus was actually just a humble Red Cross Medic, healing the sick. Aye, right, whatever, Donny.

The backlash to the post was intense, including from many of his MAGA base who are rather big on the whole Jesus thing.

But they really shouldn’t have been surprised. Here’s an old clip of Trump discussing the Bible on Bloomberg Politics, whilst also managing to get a plug in for his ‘own’ book, The Art of the Deal.

Thanks to Headquarters for sharing.

Jesus wept. He’s never read The Bible, has he? Or any other books at all, most probably.

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