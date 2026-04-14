In the wake of Donald Trump’s ‘Dr. Christ’ post, this cringeworthy clip of him talking about the Bible has gone viral again

US donald trump MAGA

There’s nobody who lies better than Donald Trump. Everyone says so. People say that he’s the greatest liar THE WORLD HAS EVER SEEN. It’s incredible. If there were a Nobel Prize for Lying then Trump would have won it. Hands down.

In his latest whopper, he’s claimed that the AI pic he posted of himself as Jesus was actually just a humble Red Cross Medic, healing the sick. Aye, right, whatever, Donny.

The backlash to the post was intense, including from many of his MAGA base who are rather big on the whole Jesus thing.

But they really shouldn’t have been surprised. Here’s an old clip of Trump discussing the Bible on Bloomberg Politics, whilst also managing to get a plug in for his ‘own’ book, The Art of the Deal.

Thanks to Headquarters for sharing.

Q: I'm wondering what your most favored Bible verses are? Trump: Well, uh… I wouldn't want to get into it because to me that's very personal, so I don't want to get into verses. Q: There's no verse that means a lot to you? Are you an Old Testament guy or a New Testament guy?… pic.twitter.com/LSffjs1TBu — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 13, 2026

Jesus wept. He’s never read The Bible, has he? Or any other books at all, most probably.

To the comments!

1.

Translates as: I haven’t got a fucking clue as nd definitely have no interest — JD (@ju22703) April 13, 2026

2.

3.

Lmao he doesn’t even know what the New & Old Testaments are — . (@XVuclNOTpxck3d) April 13, 2026

4.

I'd pay good money to see him answer a question about something that isn't actually in the bible. Just make up a verse and ask him if he's familliar with it. What a bullshit artist. — William Hastings (@WillyPete300) April 13, 2026

5.

Every real bible reading Christian in the world would almost run over themselves to give a top ten list of their favourites if asked this question. Or if they happened to pass you in the street — Mark (@markwh2001) April 14, 2026

6.

"Haven't read either of them, to be honest" But his supporters would lose their minds if that was the case. — Darkest_Grins (@Darkest_Grins) April 13, 2026

7.

That’s not even the worst. Here’s the worst….. pic.twitter.com/Bv4VVrOPXK — Dean McElroy (@deanmcelroy13) April 14, 2026

8.

Trumps favorite Bible verse would likely be… The meek shall inherit something, but honestly, they should try being stronger, it works better. — Hal_For_NY__ (@HalforNY__) April 13, 2026

9.

He just opens his piehole and says non-sensical word salad. pic.twitter.com/yWt73izMFc — Cerinthe (@Purpurescens) April 13, 2026

10.

"What is your favourite Gospel?" Trump, "Oh, I love them all. John, Paul, George and Ringo, they are all equally good." — Archaeologian (@biblemythology) April 13, 2026

11.

Dear MAGA idiots.

He’s not a Christian.

He’s never been a Christian. https://t.co/20JhmtI4Xh — Troy Westwood (@TroyWestwood) April 13, 2026

12.

"My favorite verse of the Bible, you know it's the same ones as everybody. The Christmasy ones. You know Where Santa frees the Elves and all that. Very moving and god like.' https://t.co/czjvq8bKjr — Daniel Aguilar (@daanielaaguilar) April 13, 2026

13.

Nobody can shovel bullshit like that guy. He just makes it look effortless. It must actually come naturally. Doesn’t even blink. — Lee Finishen (@5150Inprogress) April 14, 2026

14.

This one is also great. He was invited to address the ENTIRE student body of Liberty University

Notice that he says

“Two Corinthians” instead of “Second Corinthians” pic.twitter.com/Lsol9CKD3p — Michael A. (@WolffintheWild) April 14, 2026

15.

One day he’ll get stuck like this I swear pic.twitter.com/Us0dos35Ij — Coach Nick (@Coachnickrugby) April 14, 2026

16.

his only faith is money, nothing else — Mihalis G (@mihalisOG) April 14, 2026

17.

How could anyone think this man is anything but a con. — just TameBeaz (@tameHntr) April 14, 2026

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