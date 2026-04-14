A teacher took down Lee Anderson in language he can definitely understand and had people everywhere applauding

Politics lee anderson Reform UK

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Lee Anderson who was out and about at a petrol station in Nottinghamshire today with his Reform UK colleague Robert Jenrick to ‘send a message’ to Chancellor Rachel Reeves over fuel prices.

But it turned out one woman buying petrol had a very specific message for Anderson, using the opportunity to give him a piece of her mind in language he can definitely understand.

And she had people everywhere applauding.

Reform are having a bad. A lady confronted Lee Anderson "The flags went up before the potholes were sorted. You could not tell the truth if your life depended on it. So get your silly little racist flags & stick them where the sun doesn't shine. It's pathetic. You're pathetic." pic.twitter.com/XSVJ0kGND8 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) April 14, 2026

She gave him her 30 penn’orth worth, you might say. And these people said it best.

God love this woman. Speaks for the nation — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) April 14, 2026

Well done to this Lady …

Spot on …

Reform are More interested in performative gestures than fixing potholes ✅ — Alexis 💚 (@TocquevilleJnr) April 14, 2026

That video is a perfect example of who supports Reform UK

Lee Anderson is berated by that lady, and then an old white man walks up to comfort him — George_T_Truth2🛞 (@George_T_Truth2) April 14, 2026

30p Lee got absolutely cooked. pic.twitter.com/DfJ2g2a3zi — Dough (@thesimpledough) April 14, 2026

"No wonder our kids brains are messed up" And the false niceties come to a natural end. Just cannot help himself can he. — Wills (@Wills_42) April 14, 2026

Britain in one video – truth being told to a liar followed by a boomer who idolises the liars — Gary Barker (@lookingglass343) April 14, 2026

Not everyone appreciated it, obviously.

Made herself look very silly — john betts🇬🇧 (@bets8181) April 14, 2026

She didn't actually. She showed guts.

He was patronising with his response — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) April 14, 2026

And finally, if you like it especially NSFW …

mad respect to this woman I’d have just called him a cunt https://t.co/Of6nOxUFTo — jess 💚 (@jessasstrophe) April 14, 2026

Source @I_amMukhtar