Politics lee anderson Reform UK

A teacher took down Lee Anderson in language he can definitely understand and had people everywhere applauding

John Plunkett. Updated April 14th, 2026

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Spare a thought – only kidding – for Lee Anderson who was out and about at a petrol station in Nottinghamshire today with his Reform UK colleague Robert Jenrick to ‘send a message’ to Chancellor Rachel Reeves over fuel prices.

But it turned out one woman buying petrol had a very specific message for Anderson, using the opportunity to give him a piece of her mind in language he can definitely understand.

And she had people everywhere applauding.

She gave him her 30 penn’orth worth, you might say. And these people said it best.

Not everyone appreciated it, obviously.

And finally, if you like it especially NSFW …

Source @I_amMukhtar