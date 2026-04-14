A woman journalist asked Nigel Farage a question he didn’t like and the way he answered didn’t speak volumes, it bellowed them

Politics channel 4 news nigel farage Reform UK

To Reform UK now – no, stick with us – where Richard Tice’s company has been accused of breaking the law by allegedly failing to pay tens of thousands of pounds in tax on dividends that were paid to him and his offshore trust.

The story was first reported by the Sunday Times and you can read all about it over here.

We mention it because Channel 4 News reporter Amelia Jenne was naturally keen to ask Nigel Farage about it, and the way he answered – or rather, didn’t answer – didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them.

Farage asks Channel 4 News whether they are tax experts, when asked why he couldn't say how much deputy leader Richard Tice had repaid HMRC. Instead, he told Amelia Jenne if his "biggest critic" tax expert Dan Neidle says Tice didn't avoid or evade tax then he is "satisfied".… pic.twitter.com/B2VUYWwmyQ — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) April 13, 2026

But before we get to anything else, it is most important to read this.

I didn’t say that. Please add a correction. — Dan Neidle (@DanNeidle) April 13, 2026

Dan Neidle has since told Channel 4 News he never said that Tice had "not evaded or avoided tax, has paid the full amount, and actually maybe even a little bit more" – only that "we don't know what tax Mr Tice and his offshore trust paid. And the 'little bit more' is an… — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) April 13, 2026

And quite apart from that, these people surely said it best.

1.

Thin skinned little man having another hissy fit. He’ll never be prime minister he simply can’t cope either any scrutiny whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/InoQyATBup — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) April 13, 2026

2.

More vile treatment of a female journalist. https://t.co/isbAeKQ0XL — Mr Ethical 🚩 (@nw_nicholas) April 13, 2026

3.

Nigel Farage is making a habit of becoming really quite unpleasant when he’s asked probing questions by female journalists. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) April 13, 2026

4.

So thin skinned – as always – and that tone toward female journalists.@CamillaTominey has nodded to this in the past. — Daniel (@dan_djs_) April 13, 2026

5.

So Farage: i) claims @DanNeidle says "there's nothing to see here". False. He never said that. ii) says REITs are complex. True. Again posing the Q: why did Tice elect to fall under this regime and structure his firm in the highly unorthodox, tax-advantageous way he did? https://t.co/kDGMfki82o — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) April 13, 2026

6.

Arrogant little man has a pop at yet another female journalist The Temu Trump at his very worst https://t.co/5eOzMEtTlz — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) April 13, 2026

7.

You and Tice were experts when it came to to Angela Rayner! pic.twitter.com/0PEvPTesvO — Elaine ewald (@Elaineewald3) April 14, 2026

8.

Farage is a misogynistic prick. Yet again he's rude and patronising to a female journalist in a way he never talks to male ones. No woman should ever vote for Reform.pic.twitter.com/tJzYhvwZRR — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) April 14, 2026

9.

Farage showing yet again how much he hates questions & how rude he is. — Erdmute Wendlinger (@wendlingere49) April 13, 2026

To conclude …

Another chapter in the saga ‘Nigel Farage and the Tantrum of Toddler’ 👇🏼#thinskinned https://t.co/RAKz6SgYat — Daniel (@dan_djs_) April 13, 2026

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Source @Channel4News