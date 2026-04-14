Politics channel 4 news nigel farage Reform UK

A woman journalist asked Nigel Farage a question he didn’t like and the way he answered didn’t speak volumes, it bellowed them

John Plunkett. Updated April 14th, 2026

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To Reform UK now – no, stick with us – where Richard Tice’s company has been accused of breaking the law by allegedly failing to pay tens of thousands of pounds in tax on dividends that were paid to him and his offshore trust.

The story was first reported by the Sunday Times and you can read all about it over here.

We mention it because Channel 4 News reporter Amelia Jenne was naturally keen to ask Nigel Farage about it, and the way he answered – or rather, didn’t answer – didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them.

But before we get to anything else, it is most important to read this.

And quite apart from that, these people surely said it best.

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To conclude …

READ MORE

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Source @Channel4News