The US bobsleigh team’s hilariously disastrous run became an instant metaphor for the state of the country under Trump

There was a bit of sporting drama at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup in St. Moritz, when three of the four-man US Bobsleigh team stumbled while trying to get into the sled, leaving driver Kris Horn to make the 75 mph descent alone in just over a minute. The time, of course, didn’t count, because the attempt was such a failure.

Some frightening scenes out of yesterday’s four-man bobsled race in St. Moritz. USA’s Kris Horn had to navigate the big sled on his own after three teammates failed to board. It all starts when Hunter Powell slips and goes from there.

pic.twitter.com/nSEmvIamhz — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) January 12, 2026

None of the team were badly hurt, but the footage immediately became a metaphor for the United States itself.

America : "We're invading Greenland. We're specially trained in cold weather activities." Also America … pic.twitter.com/MgMPYBcXw7 — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) January 12, 2026

The internet leapt on the chance to drag the US a lot faster than the team had leapt – or tried to leap – onto the bobsleigh. Here are some favourite comments.

I didn't realize they were sending ICE agents to the Olympics https://t.co/IYEe43PeX5 — Muston Aatthews the Canadian Albertan. (@Rob83871601) January 12, 2026

Perfect encapsulation of America 2026 https://t.co/3EineHM9rI — Hina Ansari, PMP (@orangeyHina) January 12, 2026

The best MAGA team we could provide. https://t.co/dQMxpGoVDJ — Coert 500‍♀️☔ (@Coert_) January 12, 2026

Trump: “The Danes only have two sleds and want to defend Greenland? Now America is coming!

We will show you where Thor keeps his hammer.” pic.twitter.com/iAS3Y080l8 — SöguhetjaMjölnir og verndararnir fjórir (@Soley_Lifa) January 12, 2026

It’s the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen. Even Cool Runnings was more professional. Greetings from Switzerland (where it happened). pic.twitter.com/aUD5jKl5IN — Thomas Benkö | bö  (@ThBenkoe) January 12, 2026

Running out of fake enemies, so it's now time to pick on your so-called allies. #Greenland https://t.co/sPZxSavVt4 — ole (@Awake9Spiritual) January 12, 2026

Uhm, did anybody see the US bobsled-team? Ya'll lost THREE guys at the start. Disqualified. You can't even keep a fucking bobsled team together!!! Let a lone a country! — Linda's Gaming Corner (@LindasGamingCo1) January 12, 2026

USA preparing to invade Greenland #Greenlandpic.twitter.com/N9iu97lIxl — Matthijs Pontier, PhD ‍☠️ Piratenpartij (@Matthijs85) January 12, 2026

somebody should be putting the Benny Hill music to this one. — Patrick Batty (@PatrickBatty) January 12, 2026

The funniest shit I’ve seen in days. Thank you. I needed to laugh. https://t.co/aNFuri0NCK — ❤️‍ aramelo ❤️‍ (@LtxVotr4BigDs) January 12, 2026

I laughed too hard at this. https://t.co/Q0swUgYlzV — Michael (@mikethenavyguy) January 12, 2026

John O’Connell had a follow-up …

After the race, the USA Team shouted that the event had been 'rigged', stormed the podium with assault rifles, demanded the gold medals and then went on to invade Switzerland. https://t.co/YGekuEq1aW — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) January 12, 2026

