The US bobsleigh team’s hilariously disastrous run became an instant metaphor for the state of the country under Trump

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 13th, 2026

There was a bit of sporting drama at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup in St. Moritz, when three of the four-man US Bobsleigh team stumbled while trying to get into the sled, leaving driver Kris Horn to make the 75 mph descent alone in just over a minute. The time, of course, didn’t count, because the attempt was such a failure.

None of the team were badly hurt, but the footage immediately became a metaphor for the United States itself.

The internet leapt on the chance to drag the US a lot faster than the team had leapt – or tried to leap – onto the bobsleigh. Here are some favourite comments.

