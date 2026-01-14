Watch Trump lose his rag and flip off the brave soul who taunted him about the Epstein Files during a factory visit. Give that heckler a medal

US donald trump epstein files

The thin-skinned man-baby in the Oval Office – although far more often at Mar-a-Lago – is surrounded by sycophants who have convinced him that he’s the people’s hero. It must, therefore, be particularly jarring for him when he bounces off the rough wall of reality, such as when he was booed at an NFL game.

Trump getting booed at the Commanders game pic.twitter.com/ZKgoLqvpqz — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2025

Or booed at the Kennedy Center.

Donald Trump getting booed at the Kennedy Center made my night. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/YxvgNlLq0x — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) June 12, 2025

On Tuesday, he visited a Ford factory in Michigan, where he wasn’t booed, but he was creatively heckled by someone clearly sick of waiting for the Epstein Files to be released.

Here’s a closer look at that gesture, from footage originally shared by TMZ.

The worker, identified as TJ Sabula, has been suspended by Ford, but says he has no regrets. We hope that remains the case.

Nobody was surprised by Trump’s response, and they pointed out why he came off worse from the exchange.

Donald was just spotted flipping off a Ford worker who yelled "pedophile protector" during Trump’s visit to the factory today. Whatever you do don't call @realDonaldTrump a pedophile protector today. He hates that. [image or embed] — The Lincoln Project (@lincolnproject.us) January 13, 2026 at 9:58 PM

That worker, very possibly working paycheck to paycheck, just showed more courage than all of the GOP and most of the democratic caucus. — Atheistic Buddhist (@mysteryonsen.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 11:00 PM

Bless the Ford worker who called Donald Trump a pedophile protector to his face today, which made President Pedo Protector throw up his tiny middle finger. [image or embed] — God (@thegodpodcast.com) January 14, 2026 at 1:43 AM

Not sure that counts as 'flipping the bird'. I believe that the official rulebook states that middle-fingers less than 2.6" in length, are ineligible. — Rick Elston (@clementebucs.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 10:07 PM

it's sickens me that this is normal behavior now from the President of the United States. I miss the days when we pooh-poohed a candidate for misspelling "potato" — Juli Gittinger aka Dr G (@jlgittinger.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 10:04 PM

Obama once wore a tan suit, and that was a week of news right there. — One Who Walks Among the Dead (@anubisthejackal.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 10:06 PM

