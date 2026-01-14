What’s something society expects you to want… but you don’t? – 17 life obligations people are turning their backs on

Round Ups Ask Reddit

As the memes are keen to remind us, we live in a society. One that puts certain expectations on us when it comes to jobs, possessions and relationships.

And while these expectations may feel universal, the truth is more complicated. In fact lots of people are deciding to forgo common lifestyle demands, and we know this because apka_dd put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s something society expects you to want… but you don’t?’

Here are the top replies of things people would rather do without…

‘Extreme wealth. I just want to be comfortable.’

-LolaIlexa

‘Owning expensive things to prove success.’

-Novel-Lemon3678

‘The need/desire to share everything on social media.’

-_Raise_9221

‘Designer label stuff. I couldn’t be less interested.’

-SereniaKat

‘A lucrative and successful career so I can become rich and then die wishing I’d spent more time enjoying life.’

-Korrin

‘To “move up” or “be successful” at work. I just want to blend in and honestly don’t even want bosses to know my name. It means I’m no trouble but they don’t come to me with stuff. Made the mistake of beginning to work my way up in a job and had to quickly leave. I don’t want that life at all. Let me blend in and be forgotten about.’

-Bodees1979

‘A Disney vacation, sounds like my personal hell.’

-jj26meu

‘Children 100%’

-Slight-Wall-44

9.