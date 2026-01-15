A reporter called out Trump on the tariff bonanza he promised Americans and his response was page one of his presidential playbook

Politics donald trump tariffs

They key to being a successful con man is to overpromise and underdeliver. Everyone remembers your fantastical statements. Then they’re too lazy to check the facts later.

America is the land of the con man. You can make flimsy promises all the way to the White House. They never catch up.

We bring this up as we check in with Donald Trump, America’s Liar in Chief. Here is Trump sparring with a follow up question about his promise to send every American a $2,000 tariff dividend check.

Reporter: “You’ve promised $2,000 checks to Americans based off of your tariff revenues?” Trump: “I did do that? When did I do that?” pic.twitter.com/97Cl8uOdmb — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) January 12, 2026

Whoopsie.

To be fair, every word out of his mouth is a lie, so it’s no surprise that he can’t keep them all straight in that big orange head of his.

The best part is that he winds up trying to cover up his lie by referencing the other check he sent out to military veterans. Totally normal behavior for a President to keep paying his citizens to like him.

Will the house of cards all come crashing down eventually? Maybe. But only if we get more reporters like this to call out his BS.

The internet is waiting with bated breath for the next gotcha.

Lies or dementia. Pick both. — Caitlin Kelly: veteran journalist, writing coach (@CaitlinKellyNYC) January 12, 2026

Imagine how stupid you’d have to be to keep falling for this over and over again https://t.co/vwpPwRTBkc — Vaush 📺 (@VaushV) January 12, 2026

I just eyerolled so hard my eyeballs turned into wonder woman. — tern (@1goodtern) January 12, 2026

You were never getting $2000 tariff rebate checks, the same way you were never getting $5000 DOGE refund checks. But Trump doubled his family’s net worth. Congratulations, you got conned. https://t.co/9XNbFwJ6LT — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) January 12, 2026

In his world, there’s no ‘we.’ There’s only ‘me.’ — Giselle💃🇺🇸 (@kgiselle653) January 12, 2026

Trump lies about giving out $2,000 tariff refund checks to the American people. Then forgets his lie. Classic Trumpism. 🤷 https://t.co/0Q8SZ6s4B1 — Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) January 12, 2026

