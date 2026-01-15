Politics donald trump tariffs

A reporter called out Trump on the tariff bonanza he promised Americans and his response was page one of his presidential playbook

Saul Hutson. Updated January 15th, 2026

They key to being a successful con man is to overpromise and underdeliver. Everyone remembers your fantastical statements. Then they’re too lazy to check the facts later.

America is the land of the con man. You can make flimsy promises all the way to the White House. They never catch up.

We bring this up as we check in with Donald Trump, America’s Liar in Chief. Here is Trump sparring with a follow up question about his promise to send every American a $2,000 tariff dividend check.

Whoopsie.

To be fair, every word out of his mouth is a lie, so it’s no surprise that he can’t keep them all straight in that big orange head of his.

The best part is that he winds up trying to cover up his lie by referencing the other check he sent out to military veterans. Totally normal behavior for a President to keep paying his citizens to like him.

Will the house of cards all come crashing down eventually? Maybe. But only if we get more reporters like this to call out his BS.

The internet is waiting with bated breath for the next gotcha.

