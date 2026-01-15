Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep in the Oval Office and the girl on the right’s reaction made the whole thing so much funnier

US donald trump

Probably not the first time you’ve seen a clip of Donald Trump appearing to fall asleep in a meeting, but we reckon it might be your favourite.

Because not only does it have all the appearances of an especially epic nap, what people love about it is the response of the girl on the right, who has the look of someone who has clocked exactly what’s going on, and her response is everything (and everyone).

uh oh — Trump’s eyes are closed pic.twitter.com/6pQaQhNB6H — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 14, 2026

Speaks for us all, right?

🚨HOLY SHIT: Trump fell asleep right in the middle of the meeting and it looks like the little girl noticed: pic.twitter.com/0Rm52UgimU — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 14, 2026

But because we haven’t got smellyvision, we’ll have to take this person’s word for it.

Donald Trump falls asleep and farts in front of two young girls. pic.twitter.com/Elnk0qpa8G — Gandalv (@Microinteracti1) January 14, 2026

And these people said it best.

1.

Tired old geezer traumatized those poor little girls. — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) January 14, 2026

2.

Donald Trump has fallen asleep numerous times ON THE JOB WITH CAMERAS ROLLING. Imagine what Trump is like when there are no cameras. Trump is not fit for office. The President of the United States should not be falling asleep in public. https://t.co/6xfcNowm0m — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 15, 2026

3.

Mommy is the old man dead? — The Dr. (@gatesisthedevil) January 14, 2026

4.

The president seems to be struggling with excessive daytime somnolence.

Repeatedly falling asleep with a dozen people surrounding your desk is not normal. It needs to be evaluated. https://t.co/jt1ati3Z39 — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) January 15, 2026

5.

He’s so anti-woke that he’s literally asleep. https://t.co/1JgUl0za5b — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 15, 2026

6.