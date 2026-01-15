Entertainment advertising David lynch

Someone has unearthed a 1993 Adidas advert directed by David Lynch and it’s as bizarrely genius as you’d expect

David Harris. Updated January 15th, 2026

We can barely believe it’s been a year since the death of the truly great US film director, David Lynch, who left this Earth for whatever strange technicolor dreamland he now inhabits, on January 16th 2025. There was nobody else like him and it’s unlikely there will be again.

He was so uniquely talented that he has his own adjective, ‘Lynchian‘, thanks to his surreally brilliant movies and TV shows (Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet, The Elephant Man, Mulholland Drive and loads more).

And Lynchian certainly fits the bill for this 1993 Adidas ad which he directed, unearthed on Twitter by Alaric the Barbarian.

Just as gloriously weird as we’d hoped.

