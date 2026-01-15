Someone has unearthed a 1993 Adidas advert directed by David Lynch and it’s as bizarrely genius as you’d expect

Entertainment advertising David lynch

We can barely believe it’s been a year since the death of the truly great US film director, David Lynch, who left this Earth for whatever strange technicolor dreamland he now inhabits, on January 16th 2025. There was nobody else like him and it’s unlikely there will be again.

He was so uniquely talented that he has his own adjective, ‘Lynchian‘, thanks to his surreally brilliant movies and TV shows (Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet, The Elephant Man, Mulholland Drive and loads more).

And Lynchian certainly fits the bill for this 1993 Adidas ad which he directed, unearthed on Twitter by Alaric the Barbarian.

Here’s an utterly insane Adidas ad, directed by David Lynch in 1993 pic.twitter.com/s0JeXFG1A3 — Alaric The Barbarian (@0xAlaric) January 14, 2026

Just as gloriously weird as we’d hoped.

At the end the runner is dead. That’s my interpretation. — Ian Campbell (@iansArcanum) January 14, 2026

This could’ve been a scene in TP: The Return — The Great Dane (@thegreatdane269) January 14, 2026

Sensational. Everything sucks now. — Bjorn (@steakeggsmilk) January 14, 2026

We don’t know how to make ads any more — Samuel Andruszkiewicz (@digitalAU) January 14, 2026

I love how the first 20 seconds are just a regular ad, and then it just explodes into pure Lynch. — SonnyW (@S0nnyDaysAhead) January 14, 2026

I’ve never felt like this while running. Now I’m wondering if I’m actually even alive. Is any of this real? — Tiffany Klein (@TiffanyKle70473) January 14, 2026

omg I love this so much. Especially as a runner. This is epic. — Betty (@altreluser) January 14, 2026

Creativity really had a run back then. — Radical Chick (@emgcostantino) January 14, 2026

The 90s produced some exceptional ads. Dunlop's Tested for the Unexpected (1993) pic.twitter.com/DfFMSC455q — Sam Golden (@GoldenGatsby) January 7, 2026

It was quite a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/U6DgnodTdg — That’d be great (@theautomatedtom) January 14, 2026

Fuck yeah dude — Innocent01 (@Innocent0119) January 14, 2026

This is the best representation of a runner’s high I’ve ever seen — Johnny Utah (@jfromtheutes) January 14, 2026

