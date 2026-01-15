‘What’s a ‘small’ social rule you refuse to follow, even if everyone expects it?’ – 22 very gently rebellious people

Life r/AskReddit

To participate in society we all have to follow a certain set of rules that enable our collective lives to run fairly safely, pleasantly and easily. However, there some rules that people find a little bit silly and want to break, the absolute rebels.

They’ve been chatting about these infringements on the AskReddit page after GlitchOperative asked:

What’s a ‘small’ social rule you refuse to follow, even if everyone expects it?

And lots of mildly naughty people piped up with the expectations they refuse to live up to, like these…

1.

‘It’s comfortable to rest my elbows on the table. I’m gonna keep doing it.’

–99thLuftballon

2.

‘Staying for an entire social event. I leave the moment I no longer want to be there.’

–Heelsbythebridge

3.

‘Giving money at work to buy a manager (or higher level boss) a gift for Xmas, birthday, or whatever.’

–wolterjwb

4.

‘I don’t know if its necessarily a small rule, but I don’t keep it 100% professional at work. I still talk like a human being, I’m always polite towards people, but I don’t talk like a robot who’s afraid of saying anything out of line.’

–relativlysmart

5.

‘Pretending to like people just because we are related.’

–Ok_Independence4154

6.

‘I don’t play the ‘Oh no I couldn’t possibly’ game. If someone offers me something – money, food, gift, whatever – I ask if they’re sure ONE time and if they still want me to take it, it’s mine. If their offer wasn’t genuine it’s on them.’

–Creepy_Grass897

7.

‘Having an excuse as to why you’re saying no. Once I realised ‘no’ is a full sentence things have been easier.’

–BB808BB

8.

‘Don’t speak ill of the dead. Fuck that noise. Dead assholes are still assholes.’

–tesseract4

9.

‘Being a available 24/7. I don’t answer my phone if I am already talking with someone else.’

–merishore25

10.

‘Forcing small talk when silence would be perfectly fine.’

–dehsterfekt

11.

‘Everyone seems to say ‘You have to earn respect’. No. My policy is to respect everyone by default until/unless they do something to lose that respect.’

–Budsygus