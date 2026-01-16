Life fitness gym

A man trolled women for daring to exercise on a trampoline and was gloriously owned into next year

John Plunkett. Updated January 16th, 2026

To the gym now – well, it is that time of year – where these women appear to be going for it on a ‘Sunday therapy session’ in some style, in a video posted on TikTok by @vikkyrosy.

@vikkyrosy Plus @Amandazeitler and I were feeling sick 🤧 #fitness #workoutmotivation #cardioworkout #therapy #sunday ♬ original sound – Vikky

Bravo, everyone.

Except some people weren’t impressed. Specifically, this fitness bro wasn’t impressed. A man? Surely not!

Except these people begged to differ, and whoever @BowTiedYukon is ended up bounced all the way into 2027.

