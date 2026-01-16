A man trolled women for daring to exercise on a trampoline and was gloriously owned into next year
To the gym now – well, it is that time of year – where these women appear to be going for it on a ‘Sunday therapy session’ in some style, in a video posted on TikTok by @vikkyrosy.
@vikkyrosy Plus @Amandazeitler and I were feeling sick 🤧 #fitness #workoutmotivation #cardioworkout #therapy #sunday ♬ original sound – Vikky
Bravo, everyone.
Except some people weren’t impressed. Specifically, this fitness bro wasn’t impressed. A man? Surely not!
Women will do anything other than traditional cardio, weight trainin something, something, something…girls on trampolines pic.twitter.com/WKi8HNNnFT
— BowTiedYukon (@BowTiedYukon) January 14, 2026
Except these people begged to differ, and whoever @BowTiedYukon is ended up bounced all the way into 2027.
1.
there’s a really weird sector of humanity that insists on every aspect of life being miserable otherwise it doesn’t count as purposeful or hard work lol https://t.co/yOMn5DZ1Tm
— danisha carter (@danishacarterr) January 15, 2026
2.
Why do you want women to behave like men so bad? Let girls be girls.
— lo♡ (@lolitadiariess) January 15, 2026
3.
there’s nothing I hate more than when women incorporate whimsy into things like exercise, which should be nothing but suffering https://t.co/ZIkHrCw9jG
— doomer (@uncledoomer) January 15, 2026
4.
Classifying “jumping” as non traditional cardio is killing me. What an accidental self own. https://t.co/8dRHJy2oaU
— Puck (@Puckmeat) January 15, 2026
5.
BowTiedYukon, clearly you have never felt the joy of rebounding and draining your lymphatic system!
— Katherine, Director of Snacks 🍿 (@kjon) January 14, 2026
6.
have you tried ever having fun in your life https://t.co/Zm3qLeydTH
— holden m. accountable (@noahpasaran) January 15, 2026
7.
Breaking news: women refuse to ensure that every aspect of their life is joyless, miserable https://t.co/7FIk0h3yRL
— normie macdonald (@SWENGDAD) January 15, 2026
8.
All I can see are elite lymphatic systems in the making.
— Melanie (@VitallyMelanie) January 14, 2026
9.
One thing about women is they will try to make anything a little nicer, more comfortable, more fun, etc
At home this shows up as throw pillows and decor, at work this means birthday cupcakes and Christmas parties
…and at the gym it means we make cardio fun and happy! https://t.co/3P1hM1sfFJ
— Allie (@allie__voss) January 15, 2026