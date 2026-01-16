A man trolled women for daring to exercise on a trampoline and was gloriously owned into next year

Life fitness gym

To the gym now – well, it is that time of year – where these women appear to be going for it on a ‘Sunday therapy session’ in some style, in a video posted on TikTok by @vikkyrosy.

Bravo, everyone.

Except some people weren’t impressed. Specifically, this fitness bro wasn’t impressed. A man? Surely not!

Women will do anything other than traditional cardio, weight trainin something, something, something…girls on trampolines pic.twitter.com/WKi8HNNnFT — BowTiedYukon (@BowTiedYukon) January 14, 2026

Except these people begged to differ, and whoever @BowTiedYukon is ended up bounced all the way into 2027.

1.

there’s a really weird sector of humanity that insists on every aspect of life being miserable otherwise it doesn’t count as purposeful or hard work lol https://t.co/yOMn5DZ1Tm — danisha carter (@danishacarterr) January 15, 2026

2.

Why do you want women to behave like men so bad? Let girls be girls. — lo♡ (@lolitadiariess) January 15, 2026

3.

there’s nothing I hate more than when women incorporate whimsy into things like exercise, which should be nothing but suffering https://t.co/ZIkHrCw9jG — doomer (@uncledoomer) January 15, 2026

4.

Classifying “jumping” as non traditional cardio is killing me. What an accidental self own. https://t.co/8dRHJy2oaU — Puck (@Puckmeat) January 15, 2026

5.

BowTiedYukon, clearly you have never felt the joy of rebounding and draining your lymphatic system! — Katherine, Director of Snacks 🍿 (@kjon) January 14, 2026

6.

have you tried ever having fun in your life https://t.co/Zm3qLeydTH — holden m. accountable (@noahpasaran) January 15, 2026

7.

Breaking news: women refuse to ensure that every aspect of their life is joyless, miserable https://t.co/7FIk0h3yRL — normie macdonald (@SWENGDAD) January 15, 2026

8.

All I can see are elite lymphatic systems in the making. — Melanie (@VitallyMelanie) January 14, 2026

9.