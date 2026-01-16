Show us something as pathetic as Donald Trump sulking until María Corina Machado gave him her Nobel Peace Prize – we’ll wait

US donald trump maria corina machado Nobel peace prize

After comments by both María Corina Machado and Donald Trump suggested she might be going to give her Nobel Peace Prize to the petulant child in the Oval Office, the Nobel Prize Committee made it very clear that it is completely non-transferable, and – unfortunately – non rescindable.

We wish they’d added ‘Duh!’, and flicked Trump on his forehead, when stating the bleedin’ obvious.

The Nobel Committee has rejected Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's idiotic attempt to share the Nobel Peace Prize with the orange felon. Good, they need to strip it away from her now she disgracefully tried to trade it to a tyrant for political power. — Ricky Davila (@therickydavila.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 3:48 AM

Despite that, when news of a planned meeting between the two became public, everybody suspected that the exiled Venezuelan opposition politician might still make a big deal out of handing it over, in an attempt to get his support for her bid to become Venezuela’s president.

Hours before Trump is due to meet María Corina Machado, the Nobel Peace Center restates: "A medal can change owners, but the title of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot." [image or embed] — Adam Schwarz (@adamjschwarz.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 7:59 PM

What will happen in the Oval on Thursday: 1. Machado will not bring the Peace Prize medal. She has too much self-respect. 2. Machado will bring it & offer it to Trump but he will graciously refuse it. 3. Machado will bring it & Trump won’t let her leave with it no matter what. — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 10:10 PM

Her rambling speech about the links between the United States and Venezuela may have been a bit over the top, but not nearly as over the top as giving a Nobel Peace Prize medal to a warmongering imbecile to appease him.

María Corina Machado on her meeting with Trump: “I presented the president of the United States with the Nobel Peace Prize” [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 15, 2026 at 9:35 PM

“200 years ago, General Lafayette gave Simon Bolivar a medal with George Washington’s face on it. Bolivar since then kept that medal for the rest of his life.” “It was given by General Lafayette as a sign of the brotherhood between …the people of the US and the people of Venezuela in their fight for freedom against tyranny. 200 years on in history, the people of Bolivar are giving back to the heir of George Washington a medal, in this case a medal of the Nobel Peace Prize.”

He accepted the bribe gift.

Trump: “It was my Great Honor to meet María Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today. She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much. María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you María!” [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 16, 2026 at 1:50 AM

The White House Chief Photographer, Daniel Torok, captured the moment.

Here’s a closer look.

It surprised nobody, and they took to the internet to share just how toe-curlingly pathetic they found the whole affair.

This is ridiculous, obviously, and has been predictable for some time. But we should not ignore how f’d up it is that she earned and received this incredible honor and then got pressured into handing the trophies over to Trump. [image or embed] — Philip Bump (@pbump.com) January 15, 2026 at 9:49 PM

She is massively disrespecting the Nobel committee by treating the prize so cheaply they made a serious mistake giving it to her — saraleone.bsky.social (@saraleone.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 10:10 PM

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado tells reporters she presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump during their meeting. 🤮 — Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 9:40 PM

Predictions:

1) Trump gives Machado nothing, he’s got the award in hand.

2) he displays it in the Oval Office

3) When he leaves office he illegally takes it with him to mar a lago — Matthew Gertz (@mattgertz.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 9:58 PM

Which means NOTHING officially.

It only means this woman is either trying to bribe Trump (which we know works), or is naive beyond belief about who he REALLY is. — CalGal (@blue-n-gold.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 9:45 PM

The fastest way to erase all meaning from a Nobel Prize. — JoeCGiles (@joecgiles.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 10:02 PM

