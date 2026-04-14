Turns out the best way to trip up Donald Trump is to ask him the blindingly obvious follow-up question

US donald trump Iran

As you will know by now, Donald Trump has wasted no time in reacting to Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by announcing he was going to … blockade the Strait of Hormuz.

We’d suggest he was hoping that two negatives would result in a positive, but he’d have no idea what we were talking about.

So it was only natural that the American president would be asked who else would be joining in his ‘blockade’ and, well, who these countries were.

And it was proof – if any was needed (it’s not) that the best way to trip up Trump is to ask him the blindingly obvious follow-up question.

Q: Is your expectation other countries will help in the effort to blockade Iran? TRUMP: Yeah, other countries are gonna also. We don’t need other countries, frankly. pic.twitter.com/WcZJhXx97s — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2026

How he could possibly have expected that? And these people surely said it best.

1.

He just gives random answers to anything https://t.co/TOENXd8xRd — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 13, 2026

2.

His words are just noise that comes out of his mouth. They mean nothing. https://t.co/lo56ozwDGX — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) April 14, 2026

3.

Unfortunately on the surface it’s hilarious, but the realities are deep, costly and very serious. Trump has basically disrupted the entire world over his ignorance and ego! Far too much power for one incompetent man! — BarkinBoss⚡ 🇺🇸 (@BarkinBossJam) April 13, 2026

4.

It must be an extraordinary feeling to be completely liberated from the truth. https://t.co/qtUHo6R5an — Javed Hassan (@javedhassan) April 13, 2026

5.

6.

Well, glad you cleaned that up. https://t.co/yzVNLBeJV2 — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) April 13, 2026

7.

He is not a normal person and the journalists are having fun with his stupidity. pic.twitter.com/5ZYumhgH5k — A. Angaar (@a_angaar555) April 13, 2026

8.

9.

It’s like when he starts a sentence, he has no idea how it’s gonna end, and when the sentence ends, he forgot how it began. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) April 13, 2026

READ MORE

Someone asked people to be ‘brutally honest’ about what America is better at than anyone else and these 17 answers really didn’t hold back

Source @atrupar