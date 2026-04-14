US donald trump Iran

Turns out the best way to trip up Donald Trump is to ask him the blindingly obvious follow-up question

John Plunkett. Updated April 14th, 2026

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As you will know by now, Donald Trump has wasted no time in reacting to Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by announcing he was going to … blockade the Strait of Hormuz.

We’d suggest he was hoping that two negatives would result in a positive, but he’d have no idea what we were talking about.

So it was only natural that the American president would be asked who else would be joining in his ‘blockade’ and, well, who these countries were.

And it was proof – if any was needed (it’s not) that the best way to trip up Trump is to ask him the blindingly obvious follow-up question.

How he could possibly have expected that? And these people surely said it best.

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Someone asked people to be ‘brutally honest’ about what America is better at than anyone else and these 17 answers really didn’t hold back

Source @atrupar