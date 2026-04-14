‘Dropping things on my toes with a harmonica in my mouth’ is just the 43 seconds you need to take your mind off everything else right now

Videos funny

Here’s 43 seconds to take your mind off everything else going on in the world right now.

It’s a video that’s just gone viral on Twitter after it was shared by @CS11__ who said it was ‘probably my favourite video I’ve ever seen’.

They weren’t alone either, the video first posted by @parkerwebster2 over on TikTok.

Probably my favourite video i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/6V7Uwmmx9s — Craig (@CS11__) April 12, 2026

That’s better. And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

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2.

That heavy breathing of anticipation before the skateboard — (@Chili1179) April 13, 2026

3.

Saw one of these that almost played piano man perfectly they were in so much pain — Brian (@BigglesSports) April 12, 2026

4.

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Same foot too, you got to admire the dedication. — (@TitanTemplar) April 13, 2026

6.

I was begging for him to switch feet after the golf ball — Erica (@wallacerica) April 12, 2026

7.

When he said “♫⋆｡♪ ₊˚♬ ﾟ.” I felt that. — Ziχ (@HUNTERZ1X) April 13, 2026

We’re with this person.

I really didn’t want him to drop the skateboard. — Suzy Redd (@suzy_redd) April 13, 2026

Follow @parkerwebster2 on TikTok here!

Source @parkerwebster2 H/T @CS11__