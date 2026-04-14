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‘Dropping things on my toes with a harmonica in my mouth’ is just the 43 seconds you need to take your mind off everything else right now

Poke Reporter. Updated April 14th, 2026

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Here’s 43 seconds to take your mind off everything else going on in the world right now.

It’s a video that’s just gone viral on Twitter after it was shared by @CS11__ who said it was ‘probably my favourite video I’ve ever seen’.

They weren’t alone either, the video first posted by @parkerwebster2 over on TikTok.

That’s better. And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

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We’re with this person.

Follow @parkerwebster2 on TikTok here!

Source @parkerwebster2 H/T @CS11__