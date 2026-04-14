Politics JD Vance the vatican

JD Vance told the Vatican to stay out of politics and the hypocrisy could be seen from heaven – 17 biblical comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated April 14th, 2026

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JD Vance has been a devout Catholic his whole life for almost seven years now. So naturally, he feels very comfortable telling the Pope how to behave.

The VP used an interview on Fox News to tell the Vatican to stay out of his way.

Sure, his boss has been picking fights with the Pope in the most blasphemous ways possible, but according to Vance, it’s the Vatican’s fault. They need to mind their own business.

This is peak out-of-touch, something this administration continues to demonstrate with stunning clarity just about every time they open their mouths.

When it’s convenient, Vance will talk about religion all day long. As soon as the church disagrees with his boss, he wants to shove the entire Catholic church into a corner.

The hypocrisy was on display for all to see and everyone in the replies took note.

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