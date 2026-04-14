JD Vance told the Vatican to stay out of politics and the hypocrisy could be seen from heaven – 17 biblical comebacks

Politics JD Vance the vatican

JD Vance has been a devout Catholic his whole life for almost seven years now. So naturally, he feels very comfortable telling the Pope how to behave.

The VP used an interview on Fox News to tell the Vatican to stay out of his way.

Sure, his boss has been picking fights with the Pope in the most blasphemous ways possible, but according to Vance, it’s the Vatican’s fault. They need to mind their own business.

JD Vance advises the Vatican to stay out of US politics pic.twitter.com/s2SJTntivP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2026

This is peak out-of-touch, something this administration continues to demonstrate with stunning clarity just about every time they open their mouths.

When it’s convenient, Vance will talk about religion all day long. As soon as the church disagrees with his boss, he wants to shove the entire Catholic church into a corner.

The hypocrisy was on display for all to see and everyone in the replies took note.

1.

The guy who just flew to Hungary to get involved in their politics tells the Pope, who is from Chicago, Illinois to stay out of US politics. https://t.co/wqUadjPHA2 — jordan (@JordanUhl) April 14, 2026

2.

This guy is literally releasing a book about how he found Catholicism – for political and monetary gain. Charlatan of the worst kind. — Mike Fichera (@mikefichera) April 13, 2026

3.

Saying this while being a Christian Nationalist is WILD https://t.co/f5ziYCFGG3 — Micah (@micah_erfan) April 14, 2026

4.

JD thinks The Vatican should ‘stick to matters of morality’?? So wars with endless bombing & hurting or killing innocent children and civilians is NOT a moral issue then? JD can go kick rocks. What an ass. — Donna L. Byers Visual Artist/Author⚖ (@D_ByersArtist) April 13, 2026

5.

There is nothing real about this dude. He’s like a snake that bends to whatever suits him at the time. — The Enforcer (@ItsTheEnforcer) April 13, 2026

6.

And the Vatican should release a statement telling JD Vance to stay away from Popes with his soul-sucking kiss of death handshake. — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) April 13, 2026

7.

The Pope calling for peace and decency and just/fair treatment of the vulnerable all over the world is not political unless your political platform is hatred, division and cruelty. Trump and Vance and their ilk are so twisted it’s breathtaking. https://t.co/oS1F1c0xBm — Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) April 14, 2026

8.