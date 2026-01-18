It seems the world might never tire of mocking Trump’s sloppy seconds Nobel Prize – 32 memes and jokes uniting nations in glee

News donald trump nobel prize

In a long career of mockable moments, it looks like Donald Trump’s acceptance of a second-hand Nobel Prize from Venezuelan Peace laureate, María Corina Machado, might just be one of his most enduring low/high points.

Jokes, memes and AI-generated pictures about Trump stealing or accepting prizes he didn’t earn or deserve have dominated social media feeds for the last few days.

So, here’s a selection of some of the best ones to give you a laugh/clutch your face in despair.

DO YOU HAVE ANY TROPHIES OR AWARDS I CAN HAVE? pic.twitter.com/RPTNnuoHHo — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) January 17, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel offers to let Trump have one of his trophies if he will pull ICE out of Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/OhbQitGZYU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 16, 2026

Donald Trump with his second hand Nobel Peace Prize. pic.twitter.com/pZ0Qyh5Jx2 — Niecy O’Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) January 16, 2026

Trophies will be accepted tomorrow at the White House from 9–5. pic.twitter.com/s75dkvYCg4 — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) January 17, 2026

Charles Lindbergh’s ghost has given Trump the DFC he earned for his solo Atlantic crossing. pic.twitter.com/NC9DGZibkw — Meacham (@MeachamDr) January 17, 2026

Ladies and Gentlemen Donald Trump has won the Kentucky Derby pic.twitter.com/CrYBFX6i5x — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) January 17, 2026

Funny… except he’s broken all 10 of them. pic.twitter.com/aGcuJcwBRu — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) January 17, 2026

The crazy bastard is at it again. 👇 pic.twitter.com/vIKBDHuK00 — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) January 17, 2026

Those Trump awards are still coming (with thanks to @dickthenick.bsky.social) pic.twitter.com/lAzPamrPDP — ChrisO_wiki (@ChrisO_wiki) January 17, 2026

President Donald J. Trump meets with Harry Potter of Hogwarts in the Oval Office, during which Mr. Potter presented the President with his Triwizard Cup in recognition of the President’s extraordinary proficiency in the dark arts of misinformation, illusion and reality… pic.twitter.com/C2LZH94RaK — Joel Willans (@VFinnishProbs) January 17, 2026

I’m going to institute the Monty Python Peace Prize,

which will be awarded each year to the highest bidder https://t.co/LNvMRFiB9O — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) January 16, 2026

16.