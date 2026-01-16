The Nobel Peace Prize Committee’s brutal final word brought Donald Trump and his pretend gong crashing back down to earth

US donald trump Nobel peace prize

Donald Trump, as no-one anywhere needs reminding, has finally got hold of the Nobel Peace Prize he’s been desperately craving even more than a Big Mac Meal.

It’s not actually his, obviously, but the one awarded to Venezuela opposition leader María Corina Machado who presented it to Trump “in recognition [of] his unique commitment [to] our freedom”.

Plus, please don’t send your gunship to kidnap me in the middle of the night as well, Mr President.

President Trump with Nobel Peace Prize medal presented to him by Maria Corina Machado. pic.twitter.com/D963SRu2Za — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) January 16, 2026

And how excited was little man Trump? This excited.

It naturally prompted no end of mockery and disdain as you might imagine …

Anyone with a shred of class and decency would have politely refused it, so naturally Trump took it. pic.twitter.com/Wfhr5woCoN — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 16, 2026

Generations will mock this photo for years to come pic.twitter.com/yixOy0osho — Isaiah Martin (@isaiahrmartin) January 16, 2026

Imagine being so pathetic and needy you take someone else’s Nobel Prize. https://t.co/CHBC3zm1d7 — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) January 16, 2026

In case anybody wondered what it looked like for a President to actually win a Nobel Peace Prize vs. pretending to win one by extorting a woman who only wants the best for her country. pic.twitter.com/SIXzhFZjDf — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 16, 2026

What kind of pathetic loser accepts another person's award as his??? — Covie (@covie_93) January 16, 2026

this is humiliating for everyone involved https://t.co/dlc2QDSo4F — derek guy (@dieworkwear) January 15, 2026

But the best – the very best – takedown went to the people of the Nobel Peace Prize themselves.

The #NobelPeacePrize medal. It measures 6.6 cm in diameter, weighs 196 grams and is struck in gold. On its face, a portrait of Alfred Nobel and on its reverse, three naked men holding around each other’s shoulders as a sign of brotherhood. A design unchanged for 120 years. Did… pic.twitter.com/Jdjgf3Ud2A — Nobel Peace Center (@NobelPeaceOslo) January 15, 2026

It’s all good, but the last line is spectacular.

The #NobelPeacePrize medal. It measures 6.6 cm in diameter, weighs 196 grams and is struck in gold. On its face, a portrait of Alfred Nobel and on its reverse, three naked men holding around each other’s shoulders as a sign of brotherhood. A design unchanged for 120 years. Did you know that some Nobel Peace Prize medals have been passed on after the award was given? A well‑known case is Dmitry Muratov’s medal, which was auctioned for over USD 100 million to support refugees from the war in Ukraine. And the medal displayed at the Nobel Peace Center is actually on loan and originally belonged to Christian Lous Lange, Norway’s first Peace Prize laureate. But one truth remains. As the Norwegian Nobel Committee states: “Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others. The decision is final and stands for all time.” A medal can change owners, but the title of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot.

Someone print that out and stick it in the Oval Office. Next to where he will presumably be hanging someone else’s Nobel Peace Prize.

You guys have a chance to do the funniest thing this year. And he would actually deserve it and the world would approve. pic.twitter.com/6gVcGrQ45w — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) January 15, 2026

Like countless other things, Trump’s now managed to make the Peace Prize worthless. — Barney Panofsky's Best Intentions (@mynamesnotgordy) January 16, 2026

This is the one Trump deserves pic.twitter.com/bDKCrRzm3T — Candy Thomson 🗳🇺🇦 (@CandyThomson1) January 15, 2026

To conclude …

The Nobel Prize Committee makes clear: "One truth remains. As the Norwegian Nobel Committee states: 'Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others. The decision is final and stands for all time.'" — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 16, 2026

