The Nobel Peace Prize Committee’s brutal final word brought Donald Trump and his pretend gong crashing back down to earth

John Plunkett. Updated January 16th, 2026

Donald Trump, as no-one anywhere needs reminding, has finally got hold of the Nobel Peace Prize he’s been desperately craving even more than a Big Mac Meal.

It’s not actually his, obviously, but the one awarded to Venezuela opposition leader María Corina Machado who presented it to Trump “in recognition [of] his unique commitment [to] our freedom”.

Plus, please don’t send your gunship to kidnap me in the middle of the night as well, Mr President.

And how excited was little man Trump? This excited.

It naturally prompted no end of mockery and disdain as you might imagine …

But the best – the very best – takedown went to the people of the Nobel Peace Prize themselves.

It’s all good, but the last line is spectacular.

The #NobelPeacePrize medal.

It measures 6.6 cm in diameter, weighs 196 grams and is struck in gold. On its face, a portrait of Alfred Nobel and on its reverse, three naked men holding around each other’s shoulders as a sign of brotherhood. A design unchanged for 120 years.

Did you know that some Nobel Peace Prize medals have been passed on after the award was given? A well‑known case is Dmitry Muratov’s medal, which was auctioned for over USD 100 million to support refugees from the war in Ukraine.

And the medal displayed at the Nobel Peace Center is actually on loan and originally belonged to Christian Lous Lange, Norway’s first Peace Prize laureate.

But one truth remains. As the Norwegian Nobel Committee states: “Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others. The decision is final and stands for all time.”

A medal can change owners, but the title of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot.

Someone print that out and stick it in the Oval Office. Next to where he will presumably be hanging someone else’s Nobel Peace Prize.

To conclude …

