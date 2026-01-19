Donald Trump wrote a formal letter explaining his obsession with Greenland and it’s so insanely on-brand it hurts

US donald trump greenland Nobel peace prize

Siri, give me synonyms for “unhinged,” please.

Donald Trump not only appears to have completely lost his mind, he has no problem sharing his madness with the world.

In a formal letter written from the office of the White House, Trump told the Prime Minister of Norway that he doesn’t think Denmark has the “right of ownership” over Greenland. He demands that the United States be granted “complete and total control.”

That is deranged. But more deranged is how the letter starts: with Trump’s long held gripe that he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.

This is insane. Trump just wrote a letter to the prime minister of Norway essentially saying “you didn’t give me the Nobel Peace Prize so I’m choosing to invade Greenland because of it.” This is INSANE. It’s about to get a lot worse. pic.twitter.com/L2hysxLJjJ — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 19, 2026

“Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America. ‘Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a “right of ownership” anyway? ‘There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. ‘I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT”

The insecurity can be detected from other galaxies. And yet he’s trying to frame it as an aura of strength.

He sent this letter to multiple European ambassadors in the U.S., too.

Only time will tell how the world’s leaders respond to this kind of empty threat, but Twitter has already chimed in with stunned alarm.

Letter from Donald Trump to the Norweigan prime minister, copied to multiple ambassadors in Washington. Read it. By any measure, the words are utterly deranged. Surely the Trump cultists must now accept that their man is not right in the head? pic.twitter.com/3aXXyjBMVu — Paul Embery (@PaulEmbery) January 19, 2026

Trump is really going to start WW3 because he didn’t win a stupid prize. pic.twitter.com/XDkPbJIItN — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) January 19, 2026

Even by the standards of the past week, like others, I struggle to comprehend how the below letter on Greenland/Nobel might be real, although it appears to come from the account of a respected PBS journalist… this is what I meant by beyond precedent, parody and reality…. https://t.co/D5KElrKzJZ — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) January 19, 2026

Nobody could read this letter to the Prime Minister of Norway and not conclude that Trump isn’t seriously mentally ill. This is 25th Amendment territory. https://t.co/9pzpA7ceGa — ChrisO_wiki (@ChrisO_wiki) January 19, 2026

Incredible… the story is actually not a parody. just had confirmed live on BBC Breakfast, from here in Davos, that yes, President Trump sent THAT note to the Norwegian PM saying that because they hadn’t given the Nobel Peace Prize, he could now justify owning Greenland. https://t.co/NKIMrcdw6p pic.twitter.com/PgeJtKFORb — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) January 19, 2026

This isn’t satire. No jokes. This is the President of the United States telling Norway that he’s going to take Greenland from Denmark because Norway didn’t give him a peace prize.

This isn’t Orange Man Bad. This is Orange Man Mad. pic.twitter.com/i8ASIDtL6f — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) January 19, 2026

Reminder: this is a real person with real power, not a rejected Bond villain. If even MAGA is quietly staring at their shoes, you know he has gone fully off the rails. — Investseekers (@investseekers) January 19, 2026

This is the unhinged rant of a deeply narcissistic and unstable man who views the presidency as a vehicle for personal grudges. Threatening allies over an imaginary Nobel snub while hallucinating territorial claims? Trump is profoundly unfit—dangerously so. — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) January 19, 2026

There is something medically wrong here.

OMG!!

How can any one feel safe when this man has access to the nuclear button?! — إياد أبو شقرا (@eyad1949) January 19, 2026

He’s the most pathetic fucking crybaby on the planet. No contest 😂 What a fucking loser. — Patriot Dad (@inversedad) January 19, 2026

Imagine what is actually in those epstein files to cause this much insane chaos — Dee 🌴🌊☀️ (@d_oceansun) January 19, 2026

We cannot let this clown continue to rip apart this country and international order. — Save America Movement (@SaveAmericaMvm) January 19, 2026

And the entire GOP will be silent. — Skyisfalling (@Thunderane) January 19, 2026

Someone give him a Nobel Prize before he sets the whole planet on fire for God sake!! — Abier (@abierkhatib) January 19, 2026

Where is Congress? This lunatic must be removed from office. He is a danger to the entire planet. — j (@oceanrd) January 19, 2026

The US let him get away with Jan 6, so now this, when will the US learn the lesson.? — GoodFellaBoi ➕ (Майк) 🏴‍☠️ 🇦🇺 (@GoodFellaBoiBoi) January 19, 2026

Source: Twitter @harryjsisson | Image: WikiMedia Commons