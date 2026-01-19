US donald trump greenland Nobel peace prize

Donald Trump wrote a formal letter explaining his obsession with Greenland and it’s so insanely on-brand it hurts

Saul Hutson. Updated January 19th, 2026

Siri, give me synonyms for “unhinged,” please.

Donald Trump not only appears to have completely lost his mind, he has no problem sharing his madness with the world.

In a formal letter written from the office of the White House, Trump told the Prime Minister of Norway that he doesn’t think Denmark has the “right of ownership” over Greenland. He demands that the United States be granted “complete and total control.”

That is deranged. But more deranged is how the letter starts: with Trump’s long held gripe that he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.

“Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.

‘Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a “right of ownership” anyway?

‘There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also.

‘I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT”

The insecurity can be detected from other galaxies. And yet he’s trying to frame it as an aura of strength.

He sent this letter to multiple European ambassadors in the U.S., too.

Only time will tell how the world’s leaders respond to this kind of empty threat, but Twitter has already chimed in with stunned alarm.

Source: Twitter @harryjsisson | Image: WikiMedia Commons