The US Labour Department was trolled over its use of this Mel Gibson movie and the Maga fury it prompted was next level

To the US Department of Labour now – not a phrase we’ve ever knowingly used before (or will again) – where they’ve been keen to play up their fascist, sorry, American credentials by stressing their commitment to The American Way of Life™.

And they did so like this.

We’ll never stop fighting for the American Way of Life. AMERICA FIRST. AMERICANS FIRST. pic.twitter.com/aPjjwitMDc — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) January 16, 2026

That’s Mel Gibson from the 2000 movie The Patriot, just in case you were wondering, which prompted this fabulous bit of trolling from TV writer, Chase Mitchell.

The guy in this picture is Australian https://t.co/KH6u3Rn3Qg — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 18, 2026

Not entirely true, but well worth it for the fury of these desperate Magas who deluged the replies with comments like these.

1.

He was born on American soil — T-Birdus Thoracis (@TThoracis) January 19, 2026

So you have this same view towards immigrants’ children, yeah? — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 19, 2026

2.

Yea

It's called acting dummy

Like when you post thinking your so smart — American Federalist (@matthew91834214) January 18, 2026

3.

The character is British who got tired of the British. — William Hurst (@midpackergeek) January 18, 2026

Oh right he’s using guerrilla tactics to fight against an oppressive and well-armed monarch — remind me what’s happening in this country again? — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 18, 2026

We declared independence as a nation. With representative government. Read a history book. — Totes McGoats (@TMcgoats45277) January 18, 2026

What did we do after that, write a Constitution? Hm what’s happening with that rn — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 18, 2026

4.

At least use the internet before you post stupid statements like this. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) January 18, 2026

5.

Mel Gibson spend some of his youth years in Australia but he has american-irish dual citizenship — Dimilis 🐦 (@Dimilisofficiel) January 18, 2026

“Some of his youth years” pic.twitter.com/YRuyYcZCm4 — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 18, 2026

6.

yeah and its a movie. arghhh i just dont get it! heeees australian! youre such a brain damaged subversive golem — E-Boy Pestilence (@FleshEatingUwU) January 19, 2026

I’m not the one using him as a symbol? Shitty movie btw — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 19, 2026

7.

He also wasn’t born in 1742!!! — Skeletor 🧼🧽🫧 (@TheMuppetPastor) January 18, 2026

To conclude …

Some of these replies are hilarious. “He was born in America” – oh so you’re on the side of DACA recipients and the citizens that ICE is arresting? Great! “His character is fighting the British” ah you mean he’s a revolutionary using guerrilla tactics to oppose a monarch? Got it — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 18, 2026

Source @ChaseMit