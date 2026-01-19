US donald trump MAGA Mel Gibson

The US Labour Department was trolled over its use of this Mel Gibson movie and the Maga fury it prompted was next level

John Plunkett. Updated January 19th, 2026

To the US Department of Labour now – not a phrase we’ve ever knowingly used before (or will again) – where they’ve been keen to play up their fascist, sorry, American credentials by stressing their commitment to The American Way of Life™.

And they did so like this.

That’s Mel Gibson from the 2000 movie The Patriot, just in case you were wondering, which prompted this fabulous bit of trolling from TV writer, Chase Mitchell.

Not entirely true, but well worth it for the fury of these desperate Magas who deluged the replies with comments like these.

To conclude …

Source @ChaseMit