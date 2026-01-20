US greenland

A Maga mocked European troops for arriving in Greenland in woodland camouflage and was owned all the way around the world and back

John Plunkett. Updated January 20th, 2026

If ever there was a sign exactly where 2026 has got to in double quick time, it was the sight of European troops arriving in Greenland with Donald Trump apparently determined the seize the territory by hook or by crook – or by force.

And we mention it because of this observation by American @johnkonrad who gleefully pointed out that they were wearing traditional woodland camouflage and mocked them for all it was worth.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it prompted no end of people to point this out (and we learned something in the process).

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2