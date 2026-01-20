A Maga mocked European troops for arriving in Greenland in woodland camouflage and was owned all the way around the world and back

US greenland

If ever there was a sign exactly where 2026 has got to in double quick time, it was the sight of European troops arriving in Greenland with Donald Trump apparently determined the seize the territory by hook or by crook – or by force.

🇩🇪🇬🇱 GERMAN TROOPS TOUCH DOWN IN GREENLAND After taking on Maduro and staring down the Ayatollah, I don’t think this is much of a deterrent for Trump. Source: @clashreport pic.twitter.com/gPs5TdRw3i — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 17, 2026

And we mention it because of this observation by American @johnkonrad who gleefully pointed out that they were wearing traditional woodland camouflage and mocked them for all it was worth.

German troops, and the one Brit, just landed in Greenland without Arctic camo 💀💀 You can’t make this up. If Tom Clancy wrote this as fiction, his editor would’ve killed it for being too unbelievable.

pic.twitter.com/eP0MOOTii5 — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) January 17, 2026

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it prompted no end of people to point this out (and we learned something in the process).

1.

wow i guess you didnt know that arctic cammo is a overwhite suit right????? — david D. (@secretsqrl123) January 17, 2026

2.

IT’S A SEPARATE PIECE OF CLOTHING YOU WEAR ON TOP OF YOUR CAMO UNIFORM YOU STUPID MOTHERFUCKER https://t.co/RGNc0HFBHu — T-64 🇫🇮 (@99Khaotik) January 18, 2026

3.

They don’t travel in their arctic and mountain warfare kit, you plonker. Your comment is like taking the piss out of passengers arriving at Miami airport because they’re not wearing their swimming kit. — TontKowalski (@Tontkowalski) January 17, 2026

4.

Surely even a google would yield information about overwhites? This website is so cooked https://t.co/xVKnWw5R71 — james stout (@jamesstout) January 18, 2026

5.

They aren’t dropped into an ongoing battle, are they?

Then the expectation that they’d be camo-ed up is retarded. — Elmar Bijlsma (@ElmarByl) January 17, 2026

6.