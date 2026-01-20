Politics donald trump Emily maitlis

Donald Trump wants to invade Greenland because he didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize and no-one nails it – and him – better than Emily Maitlis

John Plunkett. Updated January 20th, 2026

No end of words being spoken about Donald Trump right now, as the world waits to see if he really is going to invade Greenland or whether he will turn his attention back to Canada or somewhere entirely new – the Falkland Islands, maybe?

But in all the world of analysis no-one puts it better than the estimable Emily Maitlis, formerly of Newsnight of course and now co-host of the NewsAgents podcast with Jon Sopel.

And it’s a minute or two exceptionally well spent.

Nailed it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

And you can follow @TheNewsAgents here!

READ MORE

Magas cried foul at people arming themselves in the face of the ICE threat and were magnificently owned into next year

Source