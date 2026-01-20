Donald Trump wants to invade Greenland because he didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize and no-one nails it – and him – better than Emily Maitlis

Politics donald trump Emily maitlis

No end of words being spoken about Donald Trump right now, as the world waits to see if he really is going to invade Greenland or whether he will turn his attention back to Canada or somewhere entirely new – the Falkland Islands, maybe?

But in all the world of analysis no-one puts it better than the estimable Emily Maitlis, formerly of Newsnight of course and now co-host of the NewsAgents podcast with Jon Sopel.

And it’s a minute or two exceptionally well spent.

"It's the kind of thing batshit commentators might have invented – ' ." As Trump links invading Greenland to losing the Nobel Peace Prize, @maitlis asks: should leaders stop talking to diplomats – and start talking to psychotherapists? pic.twitter.com/OE79bKfw2P — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) January 19, 2026

Nailed it.

1.

We are clearly not talking about diplomacy anymore. The letter he wrote is real and it is insane. Even for a dictator. pic.twitter.com/kwJdElxokg — MAGA Cult Slayer (@MAGACult2) January 19, 2026

2.

Or just listen to Mary Trump, his niece, who's a clinical psychologist and has been warning about his psychopathology for years. — John Baldry (@jcbaldry) January 19, 2026

3.

It's about a joke this man told one time and the prize he is holding here. pic.twitter.com/UbZpYluyJc — Book Squirrel (@WinterAndFinn) January 19, 2026

4.

Spot on! Europeans know he’s nuts. The American People must take control of our government. Impeach! — Rocky Resistor (@RockyResistor) January 19, 2026

5.

‘There’s no point journalists speaking to former diplomats to understand Trump; they need to be talking to psychotherapists’@maitlis The penny is dropping, he’s batshit crazy https://t.co/y64nPgvEjn — Cormac Smith ️‍ (@CormacS63) January 19, 2026

6.

Even SNL couldn't have created this skit. It's beyond surreal. — ProudMary (@ProudMary963233) January 19, 2026

7.

Maybe we’ll get lucky and another country will abduct Trump and drop him in the middle of the ocean. — Broken Hermit (@Rick_Wildfire) January 19, 2026

8.

Emily absolutely spot in as always. — Edward Pacey (@EdwardPacey) January 19, 2026

And you can follow @TheNewsAgents here!

