Ed Davey just broke America with his devastating takedown of Donald Trump and it had everyone cheering

Politics donald trump ed davey

Donald Trump’s approval ratings are basically sinking into the earth’s core. Yet so many of his political rivals seem to tap dance around his deplorable behavior and sit idly by as he takes a sledgehammer to the United States government.

Then there’s Ed Davey. The leader of the Lib Dems has clearly had enough, so he just laid it all out there for all to hear in the House of Commons and it’s quite the watch.

Trump is acting like an international gangster. The Prime Minister has tried appeasing him for 12 months and has failed. It’s time we finally stood up to him and united with our European allies to make him back down. pic.twitter.com/9T4y5uQhhm — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) January 19, 2026

Here here, and it meant that Davey managed to do what always escaped Oasis – he broke America.

1.

Listen to British member of Parliament Ed Davey completely tear Trump apart, calling him, the “most corrupt president America has ever seen” and “an international gangster”: “President Trump is acting like an international gangster, threatened to trample over the sovereignty of… pic.twitter.com/nFBgZYHG82 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 19, 2026

2.

Sounds like an accurate description to me. — RudyMoon (Rlynne) (@rla323) January 19, 2026

3.

About time someone said it. Guys been a crook since the ’90s, its not going to change since hes gotten into office. Now he just have immunity for most of his crimes. Maybe someone should come kidnap him? I mean hes kidnapping sitting leaders of foreign nations, whos to stop… — Taris Resh | DreamTestLabs (@TarisResh) January 19, 2026

4.

America didn’t end up here by chance. A criminal was elected because misinformation works — and Rupert Murdoch helped build the ecosystem that made it possible. The damage is real, and we’re all paying for it. — Sam-K!! (@SamK1956) January 19, 2026

5.

And yet our own Congress is silent. The GOP sycophancy is pathetic and truly embarrassing. We have to have Europe stand up to our own president because we won’t do it — JoeyBoatwater (@JBoatwater) January 19, 2026

6.