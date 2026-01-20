Simply 23 of the funniest and most brutally on-point tweets about Donald Trump right now

US donald trump greenland

The entire world, it seems, is waiting to find out on whether Donald Trump will follow through.

Sorry, that should be follow through with his promise/threat to acquire/invade Greenland, with all the consequences that will have, not just for the people of Greenland but also Europe, Nato and the entire future world order.

So no pressure then.

Which brings us to this, a round-up of the funniest (grimly funny, we’ll grant you) and totally on-point things people are saying about the American president right now.

1.

Starting a war because you didn’t get a peace prize is peak Trump — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 19, 2026

2.

3.

Since I did not recieve a “#1 Dad” mug over Christmas, I have decided that being a good father is no longer my priority. — Jacob Denhollander (@JJ_Denhollander) January 19, 2026

4.

We look so stupid to the rest of the world rt now. If it wasn’t for all the shootings, they’d prob think we have no schools here. — ae (@lanechanged) January 19, 2026

5.

6.

I remember when some people would say they would never vote for a woman president because women are too emotionally unstable for the job. — J.J. McCullough (@JJ_McCullough) January 19, 2026

7.

Not to state the obvious, but saying you will attack an ally because you didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize, is exactly why you shouldn’t win a Nobel Peace Prize. https://t.co/QH4CJ8Ua8A — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) January 19, 2026

8.

9.

It’s 1 am and Trump is awake posting AI images of him taking over Greenland. This is where we are as a country. 25TH AMENDMENT NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/Hrmb6pXcYW — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 20, 2026

10.

It’s funny how some MAGA are now calling us “Europoors” Whilst we live in the most beautiful and stunning places in the world with free healthcare, incredible benefits from our employers whilst they work 3 jobs to be able to afford their chlorinated Chicken We’re good thanks — Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) January 19, 2026

11.

Trump: I need to take over Greenland now, because if I don’t, Russia will. Also Trump: Vladimir will you please join my Board of Peace? — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 19, 2026

12.